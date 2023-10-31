What is Channing Tatum’s dating history?

Channing Tatum has been one of Hollywood’s swoon-worthy heartthrobs since the mid-2000s. However, it’s no secret that when it comes to love, Tatum wears his heart on his sleeve, and it looks like he’s set to tie the knot once again.

After a longtime marriage to Jenna Dewan, which gave off some serious “high school sweetheart” vibes, he became single again in 2018. Nonetheless, he has hardly stayed single for too long, and two other women have won his heart since. Most recently, he and Zoë Kravitz have been together since 2021, and now, People has reported that they’re engaged! While congratulations are in order, we can celebrate by going down memory lane on all his past loves up until now.

Jenna Dewan (2006-2018)

Apparently, the chemistry on the set of the dance flick, Step Up was a little too strong. Both stars became smitten with one another and began dating soon after meeting. Looking back, they definitely meant those longing stares and steamy dance moves in the film. As expected, their young dreamy love was one for the books, and they enjoyed significant media attention as a couple.

By September 2008, after two years of dating, Tatum popped the question while they vacationed in Hawaii. Subsequently, the pair said “I Do!” in July 2009, surrounded by family and friends. For years, Tatum and Dewan were spotted almost everywhere together, becoming one of Hollywood’s most deliciously sexy couples around. Fast forward to 2013, and they welcomed their daughter, Everly Tatum.

As far as the public was concerned, things were going rather smoothly for the family. However, by early 2018, they shocked the fans with a joint announcement that they would be separating. A few months later in October, Dewan filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A year later, in November 2019, their divorce was finalized. In his 2023 cover interview with Vanity Fair, Tatum opened up about his divorce, revealing that they had been fighting to save their relationship for a “really long time.” The couple continues to co-parent Everly together.

Jessie J (2018-2020)

During his separation from Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum began a relationship with British singer, Jessie J. The couple began hanging out after the actor was spotted at her concert in Seattle. While the rumors circulated about their romance, the couple kept things rather hidden for some time. However, after a couple of months, the pair split up in 2019. They tried to make it work once again in 2020, but by April, their relationship was over for good.

Zoë Kravitz (2021-Present, Engaged)

For the first half of 2021, the rumor mill carried news that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were an item. Moreover, they had been spotted together several times. However, it wasn’t until the 2021 Met Gala in September that they debuted together as a couple. Since then, the pair have frequently shouted out one another on social media and have made multiple appearances together. Now it looks like the pair are ready to tie the knot, as they are reported to be engaged. Kravitz has also been spotted with a huge rock on her finger, so congratulations are definitely in order.