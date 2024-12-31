‘LOVE IS DEAD!!!!’: Two ‘Southern Charm’ stars have broken up and fans are in mourning

Most of the relationships shown on Southern Charm have been chaotic, but it’s still a shame when love isn’t enough to make a romance work in the long haul. Two stars recently ended their love story, and it’s time for tears.

Recommended Videos

According to People, Paige DeSorbo explained on the podcast Giggly Squad that she and Craig Conover are finished. Paige said, “it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force.” She noted that “No one did anything” and they “were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want.”

As the stars have been together for three years, it’s terrible to hear that things didn’t work out. And fans shared their misery over this split on X. One wrote, “LOVE IS DEAD!!!!”

PAIGE DESORBO AND CRAIG CONOVER BROKE UP??!?!!! LOVE IS DEAD!!!! 😭😭😭😭 — Charles Taylor Schwink (@CTSchwink) December 30, 2024

I liked Paige and Craig together. I'm kinda sad about the break up. I really saw them getting married but I understand Paige isn't ready for all that. — ✨Nikkilue✨ (@nikkilue47) December 30, 2024

Another fan posted on X that reading the breakup news “has me not wanting to get out of bed.” Others said that it’s “sad.”

So sad 😞 — American Mama (@Blueeyes763) December 30, 2024

I’m shocked and sad 😞 — Jen (@JLEE5879blogger) December 31, 2024

Paige had nice things to say about Craig throughout the podcast episode, calling him “the best boyfriend I’ve ever had.” She said she believes that they’ll be pals and that she cares about him.

The couple had a reality TV meet cute when they both appeared in Winter House season 1, the Bravo series that brought stars from Summer House and Southern Charm together for some fun in the snow. Since Paige has starred on the former since 2019 and Craig has been a Southern Charm staple since day one, it seemed like a perfect match.

Of course, nothing is perfect. New Yorker Paige and Charleston-based Craig fell in love despite not living in the same place, and many wondered when the other shoe would drop. On a personal note, I was totally rooting for Paige and Craig. It was adorable watching them hang out together at his cute new house in Charleston, and despite the fact that they don’t live in the same city, they seemed committed. But every time Craig brought up marriage on Southern Charm and Paige wasn’t sure about it, I wasn’t sure how long they could last. You have to be on the same page about the future, and compromise only goes so far.

The breakup feels even more tragic considering what Craig said before it happened. At the beginning of Dec. 2024, he told People, “We know we’re going to get married one day, and when it happens, it’ll be a lot of fun, but whenever that is, who knows?” He also said, “We’re playing the long game.” Yikes! Even Andy Cohen is sad about the news and commented a bunch of crying emojis on the Bravo Daily Dish Instagram. After seeing how heartbroken Craig was after he and his co-star Naomie Olindo split up, it was nice to watch him experience so much joy with Paige. They were one of those couples who is borderline frustrating to watch because they were so cute and so clearly in love. (Just kidding, I love you both!)

I hope both Paige and Craig find love again soon. And since it doesn’t seem likely that Craig will leave Southern Charm anytime soon, I bet fans will hear more about the breakup on the juicy show.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy