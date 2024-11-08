A reality star is leaving ‘Southern Charm’ after 2 seasons and has no desire to ever return

Give me all the Real Housewives drama and even a chaotic season of Selling The O.C., but I can’t help but fall for the messy Southern Charm every single time. And now a cast member has decided they’re totally done with the Bravo series, which is set in Charleson, South Carolina.

Jarrett Thomas, who goes by the nickname “JT,” decided to leave Southern Charm after appearing in seasons 9 and 10. He posted on his Instagram account that he has a “heavy heart” but didn’t explain exactly what made him decide to put his reality TV career in the past. He wrote, “I will leave it at that for now while I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year.”

JT also said he let Bravo know he won’t film any additional greenroom interviews, of which two to three remain for season 10. He explained that he also told the network, “I no longer wish to participate in any ways moving forward with the TV show.”

Photo via Bravo

In season 9, JT became part of the main friend group, but he often seemed like he wanted to hang back rather than cause serious trouble. His work in Charleson real estate became a focus of his storyline as some screentime was devoted to The Inns Clubhouse, a building he wanted to rent out for events. He also talked about being divorced when he was only 22. He said, “It’s all worked out now, but it was a painful time.”

Southern Charm is super ridiculous at times. I won’t try to deny that. But sometimes watching JT was a nice, refreshing break from the endless fighting between exes Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose. For one thing, he and his mom chatted about his love life, which was pretty cute. He was also open up about having type 1 diabetes and injected himself with insulin while filming a scene in his apartment. JT’s main season 10 storyline, however, was about his serious feelings for Taylor. This was sweet but also wildly awkward since they weren’t on the same page.

But… even JT isn’t immune to some major drama. According to Deadline, some viewers think he could have left because of a messy situation. The Southern Charm season 10 trailer hinted at him and Venita Aspen dating, but some wonder if JT made up a plotline. One of JT’s exes claims he was problematic as well.

Photo via Bravo

The main cast of Southern Charm has changed a lot since the premiere in 2014. Thomas Ravenel appeared in the early seasons of the show and is absolutely the most problematic given his guilty plea to battery and third-degree assault in 2019. Landon Clements, Chelsea Meissner, and Olivia Flowers are also no longer on the show. The worst exit, though, was Cameran Eubanks. Cam was a smart, kind, loyal friend to everyone, and I bet there isn’t a single Southern Charm fan who doesn’t wish she was still on the show. If the Bravo series gets a season 11 renewal, I’m curious to see if anyone else decides they’ve had enough.

News of JT’s departure likely makes fans even more interested in checking out Southern Charm season 10. There’s less than a month to go and on Dec. 5, 2024, I’ll be on my couch, eager to find out JT’s storyline.

