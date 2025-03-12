‘Lucky’s the word’: Gigi Hadid offers rare glimpse into her relationship with Bradley Cooper

Supermodel Gigi Hadid may be recognized worldwide for her flourishing fashion and modelling career, but when it comes to her personal life, she is notably private. She carefully guards her personal affairs, choosing to keep her relationships out of the public eye, especially when it comes to her child and matters of the heart.

Hadid has had some high-profile relationships in the past, with previous partners including Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, and Zayn Malik, the latter of whom is the father of her 4-year-old daughter Khai. In 2023, rumors sparked about a budding romance between Hadid and actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper. While the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions since, both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship — until now.

In an interview with Vogue, the 29-year-old model candidly talked about the difficulties of dating, saying how it’s a challenging process for even some of her friends whose lives aren’t constantly scrutinized by the public. “Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?” she pondered, adding that since she’s a public figure, she has to think about her privacy and security when it comes to meeting potential partners. “You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever,” she explained.

For her current relationship, Hadid says she met Cooper at the birthday party of their common friend’s child, and the relationship developed from there. Cooper, too, has a daughter, 7-year-old Lea De Seine with ex-partner Irina Shayk. The model offered a rare glimpse into their romance, saying that Cooper has influenced her to see more theater shows, which she loves. Apart from that, she describes their partnership as “very romantic and happy.”

“I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

Hadid didn’t divulge other details, however, as she wants to keep that part of her life private. Reflecting on where her love life is now, she explained that she couldn’t have had this type of relationship in her younger years. She’s at a point in her life where she knows what she wants and deserves in a partner, and has found that Cooper is on the same page. “You both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word,” Hadid explained.

Hadid gives importance to privacy, so much so that she moved away from New York to a rural Pennsylvania property she shares with her mother Yolanda and sister Bella, saying there was a “darkness” she felt in New York that was difficult to escape because of the cameras. That same need for privacy shapes how she approaches her relationship with Cooper, and while their romance has caught public attention, Hadid prefers to keep the finer details out of the headlines.

