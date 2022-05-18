Margot Robbie allegedly flees Letterboxd after fans discover her account

As the old saying goes; celebrities are just like us, with the obvious exception of the whole fame and fortune thing. And all the additional freebies they get from companies and sponsors that the rest of us mere mortals have to pay for, but that’s another discussion for a whole other time. Despite being a regular human being at the end of the day who uses popular websites like a normal person, fans appear to have chased Margot Robbie away from Letterboxd after discovering her account.

The two-time Academy Award nominee and star of the upcoming Barbie has yet to confirm or deny whether or not she’d been rumbled by the online community, but we should note that the platform itself claims the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey star doesn’t have an account as far as they’re aware.

Margot Robbie does not officially have a Letterboxd that we know of. pic.twitter.com/aFzoE5V8LZ — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 17, 2022

Of course, if the sweeping Twitter reactions are any indication, that might be because she doesn’t have one anymore. Letterboxd is effectively a mood board for movies, allowing users to offer ratings and reviews for titles they loved or hated, but sleuths have even been using Robbie’s purported activity to deduce some inspirations and influences behind her upcoming turn in Barbie.

Margot Robbie’s secret letterboxd watchlist for Barbie has me weirdly excited for Barbie pic.twitter.com/8w1Fzsd2zy — ℞ᑋ𝚈s𝖾 (6'6", 19.3k, top 0.01%) (@LauraDernFeetHD) May 18, 2022

margot robbie deleting her letterboxd after people found it is so sad wtf 🙁 — tayla 💌 (@sudeikislovebot) May 18, 2022

margot robbie deleting her letterboxd acc shows how fucking annoying some fans are — idc what Tarantino has to say (@luabaldet) May 18, 2022

wait margot robbie has a letterboxd account??? hole awn lemme follow her https://t.co/hmUYzXnQsX — ً (@yowmoonchild) May 18, 2022

RIP margot robbie's letterboxd account



🌹 2020-2022 🌹 — bethany (@fiImgal) May 17, 2022

when your letterboxd gets discovered. pic.twitter.com/r2qm8zinln — aidan (@MACMlLLR) May 17, 2022

seriously rip to margot Robbie’s letterboxd this is exactly why we can’t have nice things — joe (@mcumagik) May 17, 2022

Paul Thomas Anderson is another high-profile industry figure to reveal he too is a Letterboxd user, but unlike Robbie, nobody has been able to uncover his activity so far, although there’s a distinct chance he’d have awarded Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings top marks based on his surprising love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.