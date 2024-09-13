Image Credit: Disney
Mario Lopez deletes embarrassing self-own post after blasting Swifties, allegedly because of her support of Kamala Harris

Lopez backtracks on his anti-Swiftie post but his damage control attempt causes more embarrassment.
Published: Sep 13, 2024 06:16 pm

Mario Lopez deleted a post on X after the responses made him realize it was as complete of a self-own as one could have, and the whole political point behind it was thus overshadowed by his own lack of self awareness.

Lopez, who has been a celebrity since he as 10 years old when he co-starred in Kids Incorporated for what became 3 seasons, now makes a living talking about other celebrities as the host of Access Hollywood.

For those who don’t know, Mario is a supporter of Donald Trump, often expressing conservative talking points, appearing on Candace Owens‘ podcast, and even hanging out with Trump himself.

So, Lopez allegedly decided to react to something that irked the conservative in him. Even though he’s often given Access Hollywood viewers updates on Taylor Swift‘s world tour and her personal life — such as dating Travis Kelce — he took to his X account to blast Swifties in a very odd way.

After it was revealed that Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president, Lopez responded by uploading a photo of Taylor Swift taking a selfie with a fan. Nothing wrong with that, right? Except the caption reads, “People who are obsessed with celebrities are less intelligent, according to psychology study.”

Lopez, a celebrity who made his living from fans being obsessed with him and who now makes a living by hosting a show that is literally obsessed with celebrities, was thus — according to the post — effectively calling himself unintelligent.

No one argued against that. In fact, people supported Lopez’s post because of it, but the self-own became such an understandable embarrassment for Mario that he swiftly deleted the post. I personally even bookmarked his post to show you all right there but, alas, it has disappeared. However, Lopez posted it again — but this time, with an explanation.


It’s not too odd that Lopez was apparently attempting to dis Swift for her Harris endorsement, but went after her fans instead. This is because there was a significant increase in people registering to vote after Swift endorsed Harris, because she included a link in her announcement post to voter registration info and resources.

Lopez also unintentionally dissed the fans of his own show, and some people also helpfully pointed out that Lopez is voting for a celebrity for president.

In a desperate attempt to do some damage control, Lopez posted the same photo and caption but this time added, “C’mon. Obviously I don’t agree with this. This is silly.”

Then why post it, Mario, with no added commentary and after the Harris endorsement, especially considering you let the caption speak for itself? C’mon, obviously people aren’t buying your excuse. It’s silly.

This is the same Mario Lopez who admitted in his 2014 memoir Just Between Us that he cheated on his fiancée, Ali Landry, during his bachelor party. Part of his explanation reads, “I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady on spring break at one of the stops in some university party town. What was I thinking?”

Landry found out shortly after their 2004 wedding, and their marriage was annulled just a few weeks later. Lopez, who added in his book that he never really loved Landry, married Courtney Mazza in 2012, and they now happily have 3 children together.

With his recent post, even some fellow conservatives are unhappy with Lopez, claiming he is backtracking because he is too afraid to stand up for what he really believes.

The post has thus far gone unnoticed by just about every media outlet, which Mario was likely hoping for. Unfortunately for him, we do live up to our website’s name, and we’re pretty sure that Mario Lopez is asking himself, again, “What was I thinking?” Funny enough, we’re also wondering what Mario was thinking — but it turns out he likely wasn’t thinking at all, or not intelligently. Maybe he’s too obsessed with celebrities.

