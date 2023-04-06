In today’s edition of absurd falsehoods spun about by GOP representative and far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Congresswoman has claimed that the United States is under attack from more than 170 countries due to Joe Biden’s “open border policies.”

Amid this period of political upheaval in the country, Marjorie Taylor Greene has worked up quite the maelstrom of controversy for her misleading hot takes and rapid-fire fallacies on social media. Now, after going on an anti-trans rant and taking shots at a Tennessee whiskey brand (of all things), the representative is here to let you know that Biden’s border policies are causing immigrants to be “raped, robbed, and killed” on top of funding criminal cartels.

It’s not obvious from the tweet below, however, if Greene is talking about the United States being “invaded” by the peoples of 170 different countries or just their criminals. From an avid Trump supporter, that question is better left unanswered.

The Biden Administration’s open border policies are causing migrants to be raped, robbed, and killed while funding the criminal cartels and the invasion of the United States with deadly drugs and people from 170 different countries.



IMPEACH BIDEN! https://t.co/sG2JLxhr04 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 6, 2023

Not that these claims are supported by any factual evidence besides a report by Real America’s Voice — a far-right channel infamous for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election, and QAnon — but if you were to ask Greene for a solution, you’d probably get a rhetoric about finishing that “big, beautiful wall.”

The Georgia Congresswoman continues to set a bad precedent for her fellow representatives, whether it’s calling NYC “disgusting” or accidentally undermining the GOP by highlighting her own hypocritical behavior.

At this point, Greene, and everyone else, for that matter, would probably be better off if she just deleted her Twitter account, but you’d sooner win the lottery without buying a ticket than witness that blissful outcome.