Marjorie Taylor Greene, who gets ‘attacked’ in restaurants, claims it’s Joe Biden who has the low approval rating

United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to find any opportunity to berate the party across the aisle, their policies, or really anybody who doesn’t agree with her on a slate of various topics.

Case in point: On March 23, a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showcased that President Joe Biden‘s approval rating has fallen to 38%, the drop attributed mainly to inflation, and his handling of the economic crisis resulting from several major bank failures.

As the news circulated online, Greene took time out of her day to list the reasons why the 80-year-old hit his second-to-lowest score. In a Twitter post, Greene disclosed that in addition to inflation and the economic crisis surrounding the bank failures, President Biden’s low score also stemmed from the “border crisis, Ukraine crisis, debt crisis, and fentanyl crisis.”

Biden’s approval dips near lowest point at 38%.



No wonder…



Banking Crisis

Border Crisis

Inflation Crisis

Ukraine Crisis

Debt Crisis

Fentanyl Crisis



Should I keep going?



Is he really running for President again?? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 23, 2023

To make matters even more interesting, the 48-year-old asked President Biden whether he was planning to run for re-election next year. As fans viewed Greene’s upload, many called her out for her remarks.

One individual took a poll of their own, asking their followers if they felt that Greene should be removed from her duties in the House as Representative of Georgia’s 14th District.

Raise your hand if you think that Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from office immediately. 🤚🤚 — Lara reads banned books in Florida🇺🇸 (@MadeInTheUSANJ) March 23, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user questioned Greene about her plans to resolve the issues she described as “crises” in her tweet.

Which of those issues are you tackling today? None. — Pamela Miller (@PBMiller63) March 23, 2023

A third person pointed out that Greene’s upload regarding President Biden’s approval rating showcases her as an “intolerable” human being.

You’re intolerable. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 23, 2023

A social user echoed the previous sentiments by claiming that Greene should focus on her approval rating, which they described could be in “the single digits.”

@RepMTG Approval Ratings are in the Single Digits



No Wonder pic.twitter.com/VVDC2sqByG — Pat (Not Given) (@talkatone2016) March 23, 2023



Although it is unclear what Greene’s approval ratings are, if she even has any, past events have shown that the politician isn’t well-liked by many. Earlier this year, Greene revealed that she and her son were “attacked” or, in other words, yelled at while having dinner at a restaurant following her remarks about the war in Ukraine and proposing that the country get a “national divorce.“

At this time, President Biden has yet to address Greene’s comments.