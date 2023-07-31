Mark Hamill rallies the troops to rebel against Elon Musk’s overhaul of Twitter

Something needs to be done about Musk, and Hamill is ready to make it happen.

Pretty much all of Elon Musk‘s decisions ever since buying Twitter have been questionable. If the public opinion of the business magnate was unfavorable before, by now it has sunk to a new low, after Musk announced his complete overhaul of the app. Mark Hamill, like the vast majority of users, is not happy about it and he has been extremely vocal about it.

In a new form of protest, the actor recently suggested that everyone take a day off from posting their business for the world to see on the social media platform. The idea originally came from user @MzSgtPepper, who proposed Aug 1 be a Tweet Out day, in order to deal a serious blow to Musk’s wallet. Without users, there’s no revenue.

This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday. Let's show the owner the POWER OF THE PEOPLE. Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 damn day? Read a book! 👀 #August1stTweetOutDay https://t.co/0apu2XsbAC — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 30, 2023

Hamill has also been using the hashtags #August1stTweetOutDay and #TweelessTuesday to help them trend, and by taking advantage of his big platform, it’s likely that we’ll actually see a dip in posts when the day comes. Or, at least, that’s what everyone hopes.

"There is glory in the unexpressed thought."-anonymous



Looking forward to taking a day off on #TweetlessTuesday!!!#August1stTweetOutDay https://t.co/w4lQcAU0kI — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time Hamill expressed discontentment with the way Musk is running the app. Just a few days ago, the actor spoke for all users by questioning how the rebrand to X would affect other elements of the social media platform. It’s certainly a blow to its marketability and recognition, but Musk seems unconcerned about that, continuing to do as he pleases.

Despite Hamill’s displeasure, fans are counting on him to stay strong in the face of all these changes, citing him as one of the very few (maybe even the only) reasons to keep using the app. At least on Aug 1, though, they won’t see a single tweet from him.