Martin Scorsese probably isn’t interested in ‘Barbie,’ but it could end up doing him a huge favor

Will the 'Barbenheimer' knock-on effect reach all the way to Scorsese?

Celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s resentment towards the MCU might have placed him on the receiving end of opprobrium, but his legacy of producing iconic cinematic masterpieces remains unforgettable. So much so that a vast majority of people, especially the Twitteratis, are populating social media space exhibiting their eagerness for his forthcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

By now, the viewers and fans are used to Scorsese’s cinematic taste, and given the glittery, colorful, and humorous content delivered by Greta Garwig’s laudable take on feminism, it’s probably not going to be on his watch-list given his distaste for studio-backed blockbusters.

Nonetheless, there’s a lingering belief that the movie will establish a similar position as that of its contemporary and widely-acclaimed epics like Barbie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Oppenheimer as a potential box office behemoth in waiting.

With a gripping storyline based on the non-fiction work by David Grann revolving around the killing of dozens of Osage people, along with a stellar cast boasting Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser to name just four, it’ll definitely be worth the wait.  

