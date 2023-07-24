Martin Scorsese probably isn’t interested in ‘Barbie,’ but it could end up doing him a huge favor

Will the 'Barbenheimer' knock-on effect reach all the way to Scorsese?

Celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s resentment towards the MCU might have placed him on the receiving end of opprobrium, but his legacy of producing iconic cinematic masterpieces remains unforgettable. So much so that a vast majority of people, especially the Twitteratis, are populating social media space exhibiting their eagerness for his forthcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

By now, the viewers and fans are used to Scorsese’s cinematic taste, and given the glittery, colorful, and humorous content delivered by Greta Garwig’s laudable take on feminism, it’s probably not going to be on his watch-list given his distaste for studio-backed blockbusters.

Nonetheless, there’s a lingering belief that the movie will establish a similar position as that of its contemporary and widely-acclaimed epics like Barbie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Oppenheimer as a potential box office behemoth in waiting.

Scorsese in the cut looking at all the Barbie & Oppenheimer buzz pic.twitter.com/37rOAhav47 — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) July 23, 2023

meanwhile i’m like we have oppenheimer barbie *&* a scorsese this summer? when was the last time we had that? — cats can post their Ps & Qs online 🥀 (@voxpopuluxe) July 24, 2023

#Barbenheimer was a huge success.

Studios will want to repeat it.



If we start the memes & hashtags now maybe we can convince Paramount & AppleTV+ to just go with a wide release for Martin Scorsese’s KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON early.



October 6 is #KillersOfTheKravenMoon pic.twitter.com/8O5POTaqGU — Paul: Dead Reckoning – Part One – Side A (@HuginsPL) July 24, 2023

At DEAD RECKONING in IMAX today they played back-to-back trailers for

THE CREATOR

DUNE: PART TWO

OPPENHEIMER

NAPOLEON

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON



No Marvel.

No lame CG kids flicks like Trolls 4 or whatever.



Just real movies!



It was glorious. pic.twitter.com/d5ZNTkL3v7 — Paul: Dead Reckoning – Part One – Side A (@HuginsPL) July 18, 2023

When I first saw the new KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON trailer I was caught off guard by the tonal shift from the first trailer but then I saw it again in front of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE in IMAX and I said “oh nvm this is actually the greatest trailer ever made” pic.twitter.com/P6kEdxAh8N — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) July 16, 2023

I really hope the insane success of Oppenheimer thus far – a three hour epic with major stars and a marquee director but an incredibly heavy subject matter – emboldens Paramount to go all fucking out on pushing and marketing Killers of the Flower Moon this fall. — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) July 22, 2023

the success of Oppenheimer is giving me the idea that Killers of the Flower Moon might actually be Scorsese’s first big hit since Wolf of Wall Street — Sylvian (#1 Skinners of the Flower Marink Fan) (@TheAlexSylvian) July 23, 2023

now ur telling me there’s a scorcese movie coming out in November?? and Dune 2??? so we got across the spiderverse, barbie, oppenheimer, killers of the flower moon and dune 2 all in the same year?? movies really are my comfort zone — dee (@deadsaucepasta) July 24, 2023

With a gripping storyline based on the non-fiction work by David Grann revolving around the killing of dozens of Osage people, along with a stellar cast boasting Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser to name just four, it’ll definitely be worth the wait.