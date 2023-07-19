‘Marty, do you have your lines memorized?’: Selena Gomez checks in with fellow cast members

Selena Gomez gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building with her latest TikTok. In her video — titled “love these two!” — she approaches Martin Short and Steve Martin on set for season 3 and asks them if they have their lines memorized for their upcoming scenes.

She captioned the video “The truth,” as she exposes the comedy veterans for their lack of preparation for the show. Both men admitted to being less than prepared for the next scene. Martin and Short have their scripts hung up on the back of a set piece so they can take a peek at them whenever they’re unsure of what to say next.

It appears to be a bit of a flawed system, as Steve Martin admitted to accidentally reading Martin Short’s lines instead of his own. He assures Selena that he now has his lines circled so he reads the right ones.

Fans can also catch a glimpse of Meryl Streep in the background of Gomez’s video, a cast addition that Selena shared on her TikTok in January of 2023.

Fans have been loving the behind-the-scenes look at the show and are obsessed with Gomez, Martin, and Short’s relationship dynamic on and off the screen. Selena has shared several TikToks on the Only Murders in the Building set, each of them easily earning more than a million views.

The newest season of the Emmy-nominated show will debut on August 8 on Hulu with a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin.