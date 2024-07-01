Image Credit: Disney
Matt Rife
Image via Noah Schutz
Matt Rife’s net worth confirmed

The comedian and actor's rise to fame has been meteoric, but how much has he actually made?
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 1, 2024 05:57 am

Matt Rife’s rise to fame has been fast and meteoric. The stand-up performer and actor has been active in the entertainment world since a young age, but in recent years, he’s become one of the most recognizable faces in comedy.

Having started self-publishing his comedy routines, posting them on YouTube and Facebook reels, his first major television gig was hosting the short-lived reboot of MTV’s Total Request Live. TikTok further helped to increase his fame, with clips of his performances going viral on the popular platform.

He has now appeared on the likes of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bring the Funny, and Fresh Off the Boat — and he even appeared in the 2023 horror movie The Curse of Wolf Mountain, which also featured genre icons Tobin Bell and Danny Trejo.

His stand-up specials include 2021’s Matt Rife: Only Fans, 2023’s Matthew Steven Rife and Walking Red Flag, and the Netflix special Natural Selection, also from 2023.

Rife has attracted plenty of controversy, but his success is undeniable. So how much is the star now worth?

What is Matt Rife’s net worth?

Matt Rife
Image via Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matt Rife has amassed an impressive net worth of $30 million.

In 2023 alone, Rife took home $25 million from his various comedy ventures. That number made him one of the year’s ten highest-paid social media stars worldwide.

We wish him all the best in his future endeavors — Rife is unquestionably a talented young man — but it would be great if he could avoid unnecessary nonsense like beefing with six-year-old children from now on.

