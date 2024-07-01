Matt Rife’s net worth confirmed

Matt Rife’s rise to fame has been fast and meteoric. The stand-up performer and actor has been active in the entertainment world since a young age, but in recent years, he’s become one of the most recognizable faces in comedy.

Recommended Videos

Having started self-publishing his comedy routines, posting them on YouTube and Facebook reels, his first major television gig was hosting the short-lived reboot of MTV’s Total Request Live. TikTok further helped to increase his fame, with clips of his performances going viral on the popular platform.

He has now appeared on the likes of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bring the Funny, and Fresh Off the Boat — and he even appeared in the 2023 horror movie The Curse of Wolf Mountain, which also featured genre icons Tobin Bell and Danny Trejo.

His stand-up specials include 2021’s Matt Rife: Only Fans, 2023’s Matthew Steven Rife and Walking Red Flag, and the Netflix special Natural Selection, also from 2023.

Rife has attracted plenty of controversy, but his success is undeniable. So how much is the star now worth?

What is Matt Rife’s net worth?

Image via Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matt Rife has amassed an impressive net worth of $30 million.

In 2023 alone, Rife took home $25 million from his various comedy ventures. That number made him one of the year’s ten highest-paid social media stars worldwide.

We wish him all the best in his future endeavors — Rife is unquestionably a talented young man — but it would be great if he could avoid unnecessary nonsense like beefing with six-year-old children from now on.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy