Maya Rudolph’s 10 funniest ‘SNL’ skits

With so many talented Saturday Night Live alumni, it can be easy to overlook some. Maya Rudolph more than holds her own, but everyone can use some positive public relations. It certainly cannot hurt anyways, so let’s take a look at her 10 funniest skits and SNL career — a Maya Rudolph SNL retrospective of sorts.

Rudolph first joined the cast of SNL in 2000 and stayed around for seven seasons, leaving behind an impressive body of work. She’s also come back to host the show, which gives us plenty of great moments to spotlight.

“MTV Cribs”

Remember the slew of boy and girl bands in the ’90s? This skit pokes fun at this phenomenon. Rudolph plays Brittanica from Gemini’s Twin, a Destiny’s Child-like group showing off her sick pad on an episode of MTV Cribs. The Gemini’s Twin’s skits were ongoing and also featured SNL cast member Ana Gasteyer. The ongoing gag is every skit saw a new celebrity join them, such as Jennifer Lopez as the third member of the group. Rudolph and Gasteyer would pull out all the hip-hop slang they could and made sure to harmonize as much as possible.

“Super Showcase Spokesmodels”

In this absurd spoof of The Price is Right, models Shonda, played by Rudolph, and Vonda, played by Kristen Wiig, show a contestant what she would have won. The correct answer was nine, and she guessed beef, so it is very unclear what the rules of this game show actually are. Shonda and Vonda nonetheless do their jobs with gusto and ridiculous accents. What is most endearing about this skit is the fact that Wiig and Bill Hader cannot seem to keep it together. They both crack at the hilarity and to be surrounded by Rudolph’s genius, we cannot say that we blame them.

“Denzel Washington and Halle Berry on being Black Oscar winners”

When Halle Berry and Denzel Washington won the Academy Awards for Best Actress and Actor in 2002, it was a big moment in cinema history. Halle’s genuine speech was also a very easy target for satire. After all, imitation is the best form of flattery. In this skit, Rudolph plays Berry who is still in her Oscar dress one month later, mouth agape in equal parts shock and honor. Tina Fey hilariously interviews Washington played by Dean Edwards on the popular Weekend Update segment. As Edwards’ Washington says, “Halle is gone. You know I thought after two weeks she would run out of people to thank, but she just keeps on keeping on. But we still love her, you know, snot bubbles and all.” Berry continues to give her heartfelt thanks to people such as “the lady from the Pine Sol commercial” and Tootie from The Facts of Life. This skit is a great example of Rudolph’s excellent physical comedy.

“Bronx Beat”

What would a talk show with two tired, overworked, exasperated moms from the Bronx look like? It would look exactly like this “Bronx Beat” skit. Rudolph and Amy Poehler star as neighbors Jodi and Betty who have a to-do list a mile long but manage to squeeze in doing a talk show as well. Their dialects and chemistry are undeniable as these characters can talk about the most mundane of topics and make it hilarious. From IBS to sweater weather to fire safety, this skit has it all.

“Versace Pockets”

One of Rudolph’s many impressive impersonations was that of the Italian fashion icon Donatella Versace. In this skit, Donatella gives the public what they did not know they needed — high fashion hot pockets. It’s junk food, but it’s over-priced and couture, which makes it exclusive and bougie. Plus, it has awesome celebrity endorsements such as singer Axl Rose played by Matt Damon. Rudolph’s Donatella is always slightly tipsy, charmingly bossy, and oh-so-very European chic.

“National Anthem”

Rudolph’s beautiful singing voice was utilized a number of times during her tenure on the show. In this classic Rudolph skit, SNL parodies one of the hardest songs for singers, the American National Anthem. Most singers fall into the same pitfall that Rudolph’s character Pamela Bell does. They attempt to do too much and over scat, slide, and perform other vocal gymnastics when really all anyone wants is to get it over with and watch the big game. It makes for some great comedy, just ask Jason Sudeikis and Bill Hader who co-star as sportscasters in the skit.

“Oprah’s Favorite Things: Birthday Edition”

Oh to be an audience member in a live taping of one of Oprah Winfrey’s famous favorite things episodes. The amount of swag you would take home is incredible. The next best thing, of course, is to laugh at Rudolph’s Oprah in this sketch as she gives away her favorite things on her birthday. “You get a sweater, and you get a sweater!” Rudolph’s ability to capture Oprah’s ability to hype everyday items is a hoot, even if you don’t get free stuff.

“Maya Angelou’s ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Laughs!’ Prank Show”

When one thinks of the renowned poet and American memorist Maya Angelou, one does not immediately think of pranks. This SNL skit will quickly remedy that. Rudolph did this sketch after her tenure on the show when she came back to host. It is so popular that many wrongly believe that she played the character multiple times, but alas it was just the once. Rudolph as Maya pranks the likes of Stephen King and Morgan Freeman to comedic perfection.

“Geico Insurance”

Another recurring character of Rudolph was singer Whitney Houston. Rudolph played Whitney with humor and grace. She was able to capture the chaos of Whitney’s life, especially her unhealthy relationship with ex-Bobby Brown without being judgmental. Rudolph’s Whitney had an edge, but she was still loveable. In this skit, Whitney is making ends meet by appearing in a Geico commercial of all things.

“Celebrities Visit Jay-Z and Beyoncé to See Their New Baby”

SNL again capitalized on Rudolph’s vocal prowess and spot-on impersonations in this sketch. She nails Beyoncé’s physical persona and sings her face off. Many people have tried to satire Queen B, but most are not nearly as successful as Rudolph. Beyoncé is tricky because there is an inner confidence that shines through without being over the top and in your face. Rudolph nails it and has appeared in the role 11 times so far.