Meghan Markle criticized for ‘crazy decision’ that ruined her chance to be ‘successful and loved’ again

Meghan Markle’s public image is at an all-time low on both sides of the Atlantic. but things weren’t always this way – in fact, at one point, most who knew of her generally seemed to have a positive opinion of her.

Before all the royal family drama, and before she even met Prince Harry, Markle was an icon on the small screen. Her role in the USA Network legal drama, Suits, had made her a household name. Her portrayal of the ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons of the show was a fan favorite and widely beloved by fans of the show. Now, according to one royal correspondent, Meghan could have all of that back if she made one simple decision that would remind the world who she used to be.

Meghan should return to the show that made her popular

Speaking to The Sun, royal correspondent, Jack Royston explained that, instead of launching her new lifestyle brand, Meghan should have instead done a Suits reboot.

“Acting is what first forged a relationship between Meghan and the American people… [the show has] been so successful and loved. Again, I cannot work out for the life of me why she didn’t just do a Suits relaunch. It’s a crazy decision.”

While Royston certainly has a point about the show being a huge factor in forging Meghan’s popularity, it’s unlikely she has the kind of influence to simply snap her fingers and make a reboot happen. The show only ended six years ago, and while there have been a couple of spin-offs (with Suit LA currently airing its first season) there hasn’t been any news of a full-on reboot of the original show being in the works.

Of course, if it were to come back, then perhaps Meghan would do well to follow Royston’s advice – it’s a smart PR move. The creator of the show has even come out to defend Meghan in the past, but it seems the duchess has little interest in returning to the entertainment industry. But even if it does feel like a step backward it’s what endeared her to the public in the first place. Besides, her new brand launch isn’t going too well anyway so she hasn’t got much to lose by trying right?

Meghan’s new brand is already struggling

Last week Meghan announced the relaunch of her brand ‘As Ever,’ promising that this would be “a new chapter”. PR experts have branded the move as risky, claiming that it could confuse people. On top of that, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been banned from selling clothes through her brand due to a Chinese company having a very similar name. The mayor of a Spanish town has also demanded that Meghan change her logo due to it being a near identical design.

The point is, maybe this new brand isn’t the right direction for Meghan right now. Perhaps a return to acting would be the best course of action, if not in Suits, then in some other capacity. It would be a safer strategy than what she’s trying out at the moment.