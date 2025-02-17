Meghan Markle has the best comeback when told she’s most famous for her ‘Suits’ character

Meghan Markle may have left Hollywood behind years ago, but her quick wit and charm are still front and center. It’s clear her time on Suits still follows her wherever she goes, and every now and then, the quippy Rachel Zane makes a comeback. The Duchess of Sussex recently attended the Invictus Games, and when a group of Suits fans brought up her time on Suits during a recent trip to Canada, the Duchess of Sussex had the perfect, hilarious response.

Meghan’s hilarious Suits-inspired comeback

Prince Harry and Meghan traveled to Canada last week Friday to kick off the seventh annual Invictus Games, an event near and dear to the Duke’s heart. It is a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel. During a special breakfast with Team USA, some athletes couldn’t resist bringing up Meghan’s past as Rachel Zane, her beloved character on the legal drama Suits.

Leandra Moehring, a member of Team USA, revealed to People that she and her teammates excitedly told Meghan they were big fans of the hit legal drama. Meghan’s response? A perfectly timed and self-aware quip: “I’m sorry, I’m not wearing a pencil skirt.”

If you’ve ever watched Suits, you know that Rachel Zane was famous for her polished, professional wardrobe. She was always impeccably dressed in sleek pencil skirts, fitted blouses, and high heels. The joke landed perfectly, showing that Meghan hasn’t lost her sense of humor when it comes to her Suits fame. Meghan’s nod to her character’s signature style was both clever and endearing, proving she still has that effortless humor that made fans love her in the first place.

While Rachel Zane was known for her structured workwear, Meghan’s fashion has evolved since stepping away from acting. At the Invictus Games event, she opted for a sophisticated yet relaxed all-white ensemble. Her outfit featured an oversized sleeveless turtleneck sweater, wide-leg pants, and chic suede pumps in a rich chocolate brown shade. She kept her accessories minimal and wore her long, dark hair in soft waves with a center part

From TV star to Duchess

#Sussex When Meghan Markle was starring as Rachel Zane on Suits, she became known for her pencil skirts and beautiful tops! She had a clothing line at Reitmans, the popular department store in Toronto! It was very successful!♥️ pic.twitter.com/OkE5wQ2DdX — Donna F (@DonnaFairchild9) November 2, 2023

Meghan starred in Suits from 2011 to 2017 before stepping away from acting to focus on her new life as a royal. Though she left Hollywood behind, her role as Rachel Zane remains one of her most iconic, and the show itself has seen a massive resurgence in popularity. In fact, Suits recently broke streaming records, reminding everyone why it was such a fan favorite.

Beyond her Suits moment, the athletes at the Invictus Games had nothing but praise for Meghan and Harry. Moehring shared that the couple was incredibly warm and welcoming, taking time to chat with each person individually and pose for photos, even when event staff tried to keep them on schedule. Another athlete, Bryce Ewing, echoed the sentiment, saying: “When Meghan looks at you, she really looks at you, and you feel it in your soul. She’s very intuitive, so down to earth, and she really cares.”

Even years after stepping away from Hollywood, Meghan Markle still knows how to work a room. She proves time and again that she’s more than just a former actress. She’s a natural at winning people over.

