Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star hits back at haters, dubs duchess the ‘most glorious human being on the planet’

Is Hollywood laying the groundwork for Meghan Markle’s big return to acting? With the upcoming Suits spinoff on the horizon, Markle’s name seems to be generating more buzz lately, especially after show creator Aaron Korsh confirmed that the original cast could come back and do cameos in the series’ expanded universe. Markle graced the legal drama as Rachel Zane for seven seasons, and now that the spinoff, Suits: LA, is premiering in February, there’s quite a lot of chatter about the show possibly becoming her comeback project in Hollywood.

Amid all the noise over her potential return to acting, the seemingly never-ending backlash against the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex persists. Critics are still livid that because of her, Prince Harry is no longer a senior royal and a prominent figure within the Royal Family. However, Markle’s pals from Tinseltown are not letting the negativity against her win this time around. Among them is Abigail Spencer, a dear friend and one of Markle’s Suits co-stars.

Abigail Spencer on the Kelly Clarkson show talks about good friend #Meghan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zE0wi1wNUD — SSP🌸SussexSquadPerennial (@SussexsquadP) February 28, 2024

At an American Heart Association event in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 30, Spencer, who played Dana Scott in the series, shut down the negative press surrounding the royal mother of two stemming from a scathing piece Vanity Fair published in January 2025, in which Markle was accused of being “cold and withholding” to staffers and fostering a “really awful” workplace. Spencer insisted that such insinuations couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It’s very painful as a friend,” she told Page Six, addressing the relentless criticism Markle continues to endure. She then shared her view of the duchess, saying, “But she is the most glorious human being on the planet, and so we just have to get behind her and support her.” Spencer continued to heap praise on Markle as the discussion moved forward.

While the spinoff was not brought up during the interview, Spencer expressed her support for her friend’s newest project — her highly anticipated Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on March 4. “What I love about it is, you know, Meghan is one of my best friends, and I feel like the whole world is going to see, like, an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person,” she teased. “You’re also going to learn a lot! I’ve learned a lot from her myself.”

Spencer is one of the guests appearing in Markle’s new series. When asked what the former royal taught her on the show, she responded, “Oh my God, I don’t know how to cook. You’ll see on the show, she teaches me.” She appears in the teaser, which Netflix dropped early this year. In the featured scene, Spencer looks on as her pal scoops ice cream into stylish glassware.

The show, filmed in Markle’s luxurious Montecito home, was originally set for release on January 15 but was pushed back due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. In a statement, Markle thanked the streaming giant for delaying the release of her show, saying, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

