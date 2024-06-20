Meghan Markle desperate to be ‘royal savior’ as Prince Harry’s value in King Charles’ life loses to U.K.’s curse

How angry can a father be at his, especially when there are Royal shenanigans involved? Apparently, the answer is “a lot” since Prince Harry‘s worth in King Charles’ life just found a new, rather demeaning low even as Meghan Markle extends an olive branch that is destined to be brutally snubbed.

Amid reports that Meghan tried to upstage Kate Middleton on the day the Princess was already facing accusations of lying about battling cancer (and nope, that tide is yet to calm down), Closer Magazine (via Geo TV) has shared that the Duchess of Sussex has actually attempted to put the concerning situation to good use to accomplish two goals — one kind and one semi-selfish.

As per the publication, Meghan is truly worried about Kate as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer and has reached out to her to wish her well on her tough journey of beating the illness.

“And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate — she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”

But, as mentioned above, genuine concern for her sister-in-law is not the only catalyst fueling Meghan’s desire to reconnect — she is reportedly “desperate” to use this chance to resolve the long-standing tension between Harry and King Charles as well as Prince William.

“Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them — appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good. Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready to let the anger and bitterness go.”

So, a dash of selfish motives added to what appears to be a genuine concern for Kate? Well, there is no point in judging whether that is nice enough to warrant a response from Kate or any of the Royals — since similar gestures have been cruelly shot down in the past — since Meghan will have to do a lot more than this to have even the sliver of a chance of reinstating Harry’s worth in King Charle’s life.

Prince Harry has fallen below the U.K.’s worst person in terms of importance for King Charles

For years now, Harry has been relentlessly trying to forge a bond with his father, which somewhat resembles the one he had when he lived in the U.K. as a senior working Royal. But if Christopher Andersen, author of The King, is to be believed, that ship has long sailed — a fact that has left Charles and Prince William “concerned” (via Fox News).

Evidently, the couple using their royal titles and status to earn a living in California has reduced their chances of reconciliation to “zero” and as they continue their antics, they are “digging that hole deeper and deeper.”

“There is really no foreseeable way in which they’ll ever be welcomed back. Even if Harry was to throw himself at the king’s feet and beg for forgiveness – which Harry is not about to do – the best he could hope for would be crumbs from the royal table, and the sort of grudging acceptance that is currently being afforded to Harry’s disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew.”

We were paying up to £3,000,000 per year for Prince Andrew’s security. The poor man fears he can’t afford the upkeep on his mansion. Why on earth would we pay for a man accused of sex abuse — who partied with a sex offender?

Now, Andersen matches Harry’s worth to that of Andrew, the bane of the Royal’s existence and their reputation. But even though the Duke of York lives with the label of sexually assaulting a minor who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and was stripped of his titles after he openly supported the convicted sex offender, he is still getting the top Royal security (paid for by Charles) — something that Harry has been battling legally to get back, even at the cost of paying for it himself.

Then there is the fact that Andrew has been offered the Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s former home when they lived in England. This isn’t just Charles saying that the couple is not welcome in the country, but also a declaration that despite the deplorable life his brother has led, he is more important and clearly, easily forgivable for the King than his own son.

