Meghan Markle desperately trying to ‘mend things’ with former A-lister friends, but they still hold a ‘major grudge’

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t the only British couple beefing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to In Touch Weekly. Reportedly, the woman in this other couple is ready to forgive and forget, but her husband and their children say, not so fast.

According to In Touch Weekly, things have been tense between the retired footballer, David Beckham, and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, since 2018 when Markle accused Victoria of leaking private information to the press. Meanwhile, David was once close to Harry and even attended his wedding, but David has not spoken to the couple since.

One can only imagine how David, a British icon and outspoken royalist, felt when Harry and Markle stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020 or when Harry revealed loads of royal dirty laundry in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Meghan has reached out to the Beckhams

I’m seeing this story resurface…. This one irritates me so much because surely, this should’ve been a major red flag.



Meghan got Harry to believe Victoria Beckham was selling them out!



As if Victoria Beckham, a Spice Girl, the woman that changed the very meaning of the term… pic.twitter.com/8JEzIhSCPi — According2Taz (@according2_taz) July 29, 2023 via AccordingtoTaz/X

As a source told In Touch Weekly, however, Markle has recently reached out to the Beckhams to make amends. But while Victoria is inclined to forgive Harry and Meghan, David and the Beckham’s children are holding fast. “Victoria has actually been much more forgiving than people realize, she was really hurt by the accusations that she was spreading gossip since that’s the last thing she would ever do. But with time she’s mellowed … especially since Meghan has been reaching out to mend things,” the source said.

But the source said David and their children still hold a “major grudge.” The source added, “They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance. They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back.”

David says he always gets emotional talking about the Royal Family

“Whenever The Prince of Wales sends me a message and says

‘I need you to do this’ or ‘be there’, it's always a YES.”ㅡ David Beckham pic.twitter.com/27dTS9qeol — anna (@tokkianami) January 21, 2025 via Anna/X

David’s decision not to forgive is likely influenced by his loyalty to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Around the same time that news broke that Victoria was willing to reconnect with her old friends, David said, “I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our Royal Family. I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the Royal Family,” according to the Daily Mail.

David is particularly loyal to Prince William, the Prince of Wales. “Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says ‘I need you to do this’ or ‘be there,’ it’s always a ‘yes’,” David said.

Contradicting reports that Victoria was ready to move on and let Harry and Markle back in her life, The Mirror reported in November last year that Markle was “furious” when Victoria announced her Netflix show, The House of VB, around the same time Markle’s own Netflix show, With Love premiered.

“Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fallout,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital of the tension between Meghan and Victoria. “We certainly have examples of Meghan accusing Victoria of leaking stories to the press when it was actually a salon receptionist with a pair of loose lips, but I think it all boils down to jealousy today,” Schofield said.

