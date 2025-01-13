‘James was furious’: Prince Harry’s famous friend forced to step in when duke made ‘cruel comment’ about James Corden’s appearance

Say what you will about the Royal Family’s place among the U.K.’s cultural and political identities, but we all know the real goods come in the form of the inter-family drama that so often populates the tabloids, courtrooms, and occasional Oprah interview. Truly, this is the service for which we owe the monarchy the greatest bout of gratitude.

But you know what’s even better than Royal Family drama? Drama involving the Royal Family, an entertainment celebrity, and one of the most decorated sportsmen in the history of England. Per the Daily Mail, it all went down one fateful December night in the year 2011.

During the West End run of One Man, Two Guvnors — in which James Corden portrayed the lead character Francis Henshall — the actor joined up with Prince Harry, David Beckham, and a few others after one of the performances for a night of substantial drinking. Corden, however, arrived to find the group already blitzed, and was immediately caught off guard by Prince Harry, who allegedly made a derogatory remark about Corden’s appearance.

Corden was reportedly furious with Harry, and the scene became a rather unfriendly one. It was at this point that Beckham stepped in to de-escalate the tension. The former footballer allegedly spoke to both men and ultimately assured Corden that Harry didn’t mean to offend him.

Then, everyone calmed down, had a festive night out, and lived happily ever after, with Corden and Harry going on to form a strong friendship. Then again, Harry didn’t talk Corden out of Cats, so maybe that bond isn’t as strong as we thought.

In the hours since this over 10-year-old anecdote came out, Corden has taken to Instagram to make a curiously-timed post that some have stretched to connect with this drama.

The image is a quote from British artist and author Charlie Mackesy, reading “Once in a while, out of the blue, your heart spins, and it can feel like you’re falling with nothing to hold onto. But you are not the storm, and it will pass.” Fans of Corden left replies of support for the actor, whose choice of post here ostensibly indicates a spell of poor mental health.

As for the aforementioned timing of this post… Look, I don’t speak on behalf of Corden, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this alleged row he had with one of his close friends back in 2011 isn’t what’s haunting him, assuming he’s even being haunted by anything. In all likelihood, the emergence of this report has been identified by Corden as being precisely as insignificant as we all ought to recognize it as.

It is my advice to you, then, to go read a book, become a hobbyist artisan, learn a new recipe, or whatever else you could possibly be doing with your time apart from reading up on the 2010s-era drama between famous people. You will survive without the tea, and I daresay even thrive in its absence.

