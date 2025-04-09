Meghan Markle escaped Donald Trump’s tornado of tariffs that even Elon Musk couldn’t cheat

Donald Trump’s baseless and, frankly, destructive tariffs are yet to stop their cycle of wrecking havoc. While the brainwashed MAGA is out there boastfully claiming that the tariffs will only affect other countries and bring prosperity to the U.S., those residing in the country will be paying the price. I am not even talking about the high consumer prices for the common man — it is the wealthy that have not been able to escape unscathed.

We can talk all day about Mr. Beast criticizing the tariffs since he now has to bear increased production costs for his chocolate brand, Feastables, due to tariffs exceeding 20% on imported cocoa, or how 818 Tequila, owned by Kendall Jenner, will now face increased costs due to tariffs on Mexican imports. But the only sliver of levity in this chaotic scenario is how even Elon Musk couldn’t escape the tariffs, the man who dumped millions in Trump’s campaign and has been at his beck and call since his election.

He appeared to be the centrifugal force around which Trump’s campaign flourished and revolved. But evidently, it wasn’t just the American population that the POTUS dumped after getting back in the White House — he also forgot that it was Musk who stood by his side. The Washington Post reported that the billionaire had “personally appealed” to Trump, requesting him not to move forward with his tariff plan since it would have a direct impact on his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, which majorly function with international manufacturing and global supply chains. But his buddy didn’t budge.

But guess who sailed through this tariff trauma like a pro? Meghan Markle, the woman whom Trump actively dislikes and who has made it well known that she holds nothing but disdain for his misogynistic mentality. So how did she sidestep this seemingly unavoidable avalanche?

Interestingly, the launch of the branch happened almost at the same time when Trump imposed his trade-war-inducing tariffs. And yet, it still sailed through. In a chat with Fortune, Meghan shared the simple business plan that is currently protecting her brand, As Ever, which sells jams, tea, and flower sprinkles.

“At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the US, so we don’t anticipate tariffs affecting us directly.”

A neat trick, but not one that everyone can employ. Especially not companies that mostly or even completely rely on international supplies. Explains why Apple reportedly flew five cargo planes of iPhones and other products from India and China to the U.S. so it could avoid Trump’s tariffs. Unless he comes up with a new damaging whim, Meghan Markle’s As Ever is safe for now.

