‘She refuses to be pushed out like this’: Meghan Markle is ‘fuming’ after King Charles, Prince William, and Kate conspire to keep her and Harry apart

Birthdays, however well-intentioned they may be, are often the cause of family drama, and it seems that’s no different even for the Royal Family. Prince Harry celebrated turning 40 years old this month, and it was such a notable occasion that even the palace elected to break its silence on all things Sussex to wish him a happy day on social media. Even more surprisingly, the same goes for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This whole thing didn’t turn out to be as wholesome as it sounds, however. First, we found out neither message was made personally and this was simply a “box-ticking” exercise engineered to avoid any negative press. Unfortunately, this objective was definitely botched, as the choice of image used in the post notably didn’t feature even a hint of Meghan Markle. That’s despite the photo coming from an event at which Meghan was sitting right next to him at the time.

Many viewed this as a low blow from the Royals — even forcing them to confirm to the press that the Harry photo was not cropped to remove Meghan — and it seems that includes the Duchess of Sussex herself, who is reportedly “fuming” over the incident.

Meghan Markle reportedly “refuses” to be belittled by the Royals as they attempt to erase her from Harry’s life

Whether deliberately cropped out of the image or not, the fact that the Royals chose a photo of Harry without his wife by his side could be said to deliver a very specific message. And it’s one that Meghan is allegedly not willing to accept.

Heat World claims to have spoken to an “insider source” who has relayed how Meghan is “fuming” after this very public snub from the palace. The source — who apparently attended the 40th birthday party Meghan threw for her husband in their home in Montecito, California — shared that the duchess is “happy” for her husband to be acknowledged by his family in this way, but “she’s understandably upset, too.”

“She thinks it could be sending the message that it’s Harry they’re ready to forgive. This has not exactly been a cause for celebration in Meghan’s eyes.”

As per this source, the Harry birthday debacle is leaving Meghan feeling like she is the only thing stopping her husband from being embraced with open arms by his father, brother, and family again, and that she is “the one in the wrong.” The former actress is said to be ready to take a stand, should the Royals try anything else.

“It seems obvious they’d take him back in a heartbeat and, as usual, Meghan’s the one in the wrong. Picking an image without her in it felt symbolic and like a snub – whether intended or not – and by all accounts, she’s fuming about it. She refuses to be pushed out like this.”

It really puts your own family birthday snafus into perspective, doesn’t it? Remember this international feud the next time you get upset that your aunt forgot to send you a card this year.

