You may or may not be aware of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Looks like those at the Television Academy might’ve missed the memo, and her passing being absent from the 2022 Emmys has given people a real hill to die on…because the Queen is first and foremost a TV star, right?

Following her passing, everyone and their dad, and their dad’s favorite kebab shop paid tribute to the British monarch. For a solid 72 hours every bit of news around the world was focusing on her passing, and many are now shocked Lizzie didn’t get to appear alongside Lizzo at the Emmys.

One of the best-known portrayals of Her Majesty came in the perennial Emmys favorite The Crown, which has won Olivia Colman and Claire Foy awards in the past.

I’m shocked they didn’t get Queen Elizabeth in the in memoriam. — Michael (@Metallix_MT) September 13, 2022

I’m going to be so disappointed if this in memoriam doesn’t end with the queen — Jenny Sahm (@JennyMash) September 13, 2022

Others made silly jokes around the Emmys having the nerve, the cheek and the GALL to skip over the late monarch considering it’s been nearly a week since her passing. Surely, all events should’ve been canceled just in case we don’t spend all of our conscious time mourning her loss. At the very least, Olivia Colman should be ready to have her Emmy award smelted down and used to forge King Charles III a new crown.

OUTRAGEOUS that Hollywood goes ahead with the Emmys with the Queen still freshly dead. It's only been 4 days…no respect — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) September 12, 2022

what if they announced the queen got an emmy but she’s like. obv not there to accept it. would that be embarrassing or what…. — jay (@jkthebastard) September 13, 2022

All of this discussion was sparked by a New York Post article that might have been in the drafts the moment the Queen died. The publication immediately had an article published upon the conclusion of In Memoriam segment at the Emmys complaining about the lack of tribute being paid to her.

Emmys 2022 snub Queen Elizabeth, omitted from In Memoriam segment https://t.co/Yii9ADGBgE pic.twitter.com/PoFDZI6Ddr — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2022

In reality, MY queen – Zendaya – is still alive, and she just won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Euphoria. Meanwhile, there has been more outrage over Bob Odenkirk not picking up a gong for Better Call Saul in his final season.