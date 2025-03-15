Jonathan Majors‘ once-promising Hollywood career took a major hit following his highly publicized legal battle. However, one of his biggest supporters is standing by him through thick and thin. Despite the fallout from Majors’ conviction for misdemeanor assault and harassment, Creed III director and Majors’ co-star, Michael B. Jordan, is making it clear that he still believes in his former co-star’s talent.

And that’s not all. Jordan is also open to working with him again.

Majors’ career nosedive

Before his March 2023 arrest, Majors was at the top of his game. He had just starred in Creed III, played Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and was gearing up for an Oscar campaign for Magazine Dreams. The industry was ready to make him the next big thing, with his role as the MCU’s next major villain putting him on track for life-changing success. However, all of that changed when Majors was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment involving his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari.

As a result, he lost major projects, including his role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hollywood distanced itself from him, and his future in the industry became uncertain. Majors was sentenced to a year of rehabilitative counseling, and a 52-week domestic violence intervention program. Whether or not audiences and studios will take him back remains an open question.

Michael B. Jordan wants to get Majors back on screen

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Jordan, who not only starred alongside Majors in Creed III but also directed the film, has been vocal about his support. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan mentioned in an email that he would love to make Creed IV, among other projects with Majors. In a recent interview with GQ, Jordan confirmed that he would be open to collaborating with Majors again. He even openly showed support for his co-actor.

“Tough situation… but he’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.”

That kind of endorsement from Jordan, one of Hollywood’s most respected actors and directors, could be crucial for Majors, especially as he tries to rebuild his career. Jordan’s words may help shift industry perception, signaling that the former MCU star still has allies in high places. With Creed IV officially confirmed, Jordan has a real opportunity to bring Majors back into the fold. In Creed III, Majors played Damian Anderson, Adonis Creed’s childhood friend-turned-rival, and his performance was widely praised. Bringing him back for a sequel would not only provide Majors with the much-needed comeback but also make sense for the Creed franchise.

Of course, the decision isn’t entirely up to Jordan. Studio executives will have the final say, and they may or may not hesitate to take a chance on Majors, given his recent legal troubles. Hollywood tends to be cautious when it comes to controversial figures, especially in today’s climate. However, the industry has also shown that redemption arcs are possible. One of the biggest factors in Majors’ potential comeback is audience reception.

While Hollywood may eventually offer him roles, it ultimately depends on whether moviegoers are willing to support his projects. His upcoming film, Magazine Dreams, which received critical acclaim at Sundance, will be a litmus test. If audiences respond well to his performance, studios may be more inclined to take a chance on him.

