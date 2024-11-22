Jonathan Majors’ ex has dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit against him — what does this mean for the Marvel star?

After more than a year of legal battles, Jonathan Majors’ ex has dropped her lawsuit against him. Grace Jabbari had accused him of assault and defamation, which Majors has strongly denied.

This raises more than a few questions. Are his legal troubles over? Do we know why Jabbari dropped the suit? What do Majors’ career prospects look like now? All questions that need answering, so let’s take a look at answering each one.

What does this all mean for the Marvel star?

First of all it’s important to recognise that this is actually the second legal case Jabbari has made against Majors. The lawsuit was filed in March of this year, and is separate to the two counts of reckless assault and harassment, which Majors has already been found guilty of.

Majors was accused of subjecting Jabbari to physical and verbal abuse, which all boiled over in the back of a chauffeured vehicle where Jabbari claims the actor hit her head and twisted her arm behind her back, fracturing her finger. Majors accused her of being the aggressor, claiming he was trying to get his phone and get away. He was convicted in December 2023, and sentenced to probation the following April.

The suit filed by Jabbari a month before his sentence accused the Creed III star of assault and defamation for continuing to publicly protest his innocence, and for his claim that he had “never struck a woman,” though texts and recordings from the trial last year suggest otherwise. While the lawsuit has now been dropped, Majors’ previous conviction has not been overturned.

Is Jonathan Majors still canceled?

Photo via Marvel Studios

Majors’ future in Hollywood seems still very much dead at this point. Prior to his conviction, the actor was set to play the main villain through phase five and six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but upon his being found guilty, Marvel dropped Majors and went in a different direction in an attempt at damage control and to distance itself from the disgraced star. Another film, Magazine Dreams, starring Majors was shelved after the controversy, but has since been picked up by another distributor, and will supposedly be released in 2025. The Lovecraft Country star is also attached to another film in pre-production, Merciless, which does not have a release date yet.

Why did Grace Jabbari drop the lawsuit?

Brittany Henderson, Jabbari’s lawyer, said the suit was “favorably settled,” but did not comment any further, so we’ll llikely never know the full story. In a statement released November 21, Henderson praised Grace’s bravery, “It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable.” Meanwhile, Majors is apparently preparing counterclaims against his ex.

