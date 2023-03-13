Michael B. Jordan’s adorable Oscars shoutout to Angela Bassett is just what the MCU needed

With Marvel’s Phase 5 introduction quickly becoming limp due to the lackluster release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, MCU diehards were rewarded with a special treat during tonight’s Oscars ceremony. It involved a heartwarming interaction between Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and Hollywood powerhouse and Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett. For those that can take the time to appreciate a tender Black Panther reunion such as this, then there’s no denying that it meant so much.

During the live broadcast, both Jordan and Quantumania star Jonathan Majors took to the Oscars’ stage, where the acclaimed duo were set to present an award in cinematography. Before Jordan and Majors read the official list of nominees aloud, the ever-popular Marvel performers took a moment to give Bassett a respectful shoutout, saying, “Hey Auntie, we love you.” You can check out the interaction for yourself down below:

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hi, auntie. We love you."



pic.twitter.com/A62zbNvBr5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2023

Without a doubt, the aforementioned interaction was nothing short of a genuine moment between three friends and three undisputed pioneers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the collective sour taste in MCU fanatics’ mouths as of late, it was undoubtedly a breath of fresh air to see Jordan and Majors pull out an iconic Marvel line and steer it in the direction of a fan-favorite superhero staple.

In fact, this dreamy moment could prove to be exactly what the MCU needs with the interaction hopefully reaching a larger audience with it happening on the golden Oscars’ stage. After all, Marvel has long been ignored by the Academy over the years and Bassett’s historic journey bringing a particular joy and popularity back to the superheroic realm in recent months.