Angela Bassett’s Golden Globe win has paved the way for two more game-changing Marvel achievements

Despite being the highest-grossing film franchise in the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is left wanting when it comes to recognition from the biggest industry bodies in Hollywood. This all changed when Angela Bassett took out the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Granted, this isn’t the only high-profile accolade Marvel’s numerous cinematic outings has earned, with 2018’s Black Panther (also featuring Bassett) bringing home Academy Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Score, and Best Production Design.

Still, Bassett’s swansong appearance as Queen Ramonda marks two firsts for Marvel films – the first Golden Globe, and the first time an actor or actress in the franchise has won one of the industry’s biggest awards. As such, it creates opportunity for further achievements.

Congratulations to Angela Bassett on her Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zVf3ZKGUBl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 11, 2023

The question is then, where to from here for Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Marvel more broadly? Well, now that the Golden Globes are done and dusted, all eyes are turning to The Oscars.

For one thing, The Academy will now likely find it tricky to snub Bassett or the superhero film she is involved with, so the odds of an Oscar nomination are turning heavily in the actress’s favor. This would mark the first time an actor or actress involved with Marvel films gets nominated for film’s highest honor, a tremendous achievement in its own right.

Of course, Angela Bassett actually winning the award would be another, even bigger achievement, but if the 80th Golden Globes have proved anything, is that as much as industry bodies like to snub Marvel, accolades are possible for actors that absolutely crush their roles in the admittedly saturated superhero movie market. Bassett may have attributed the win to the fans, but at the end of her day she dominated every scene she appeared in during Wakanda Forever’s runtime, and now she’s got the hefty chrome to prove it.

Hopefully this also paves the way for more recognition for performances in future Marvel productions. Still, Oscar Isaac’s efforts in Moon Knight spring to mind as worthy of a nomination at minimum. Come on, tell us that his delivery of compartmentalizing grief in two different personas didn’t strike a chord with you?

In any case, if you’re looking to catch yourself up on all the winners of this year’s Golden Globes, we’ve got a definitive list for you right here.