Michael Rapaport invokes Kanye West’s late mother while blasting rapper’s latest remarks

There are some extremely (and rightfully so) incensed reactions flying around the internet as a result of Kanye West’s latest round of antisemitic remarks, this time by outright name-dropping, and even expressing appreciation for Adolf Hitler.

As much as we wish we were exaggerating, Ye has gone off the deep end, and managed to dive even deeper beyond that into the darkest depths of the Mariana Trench.

Very few people besides Ye himself and the despicable Neo-Nazi corner of the internet are pleased with Ye’s latest rant on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show, with the controversial host himself even seeming to recoil at West’s remarks.

One such personality that has declared that enough is well and truly enough is actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, who took to Twitter to absolutely lay into the antisemitic rapper, and honestly, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

I turn my back on you @kanyewest



Gimp Mask Wearing Moron Praising a Monster to a Misfit pic.twitter.com/ue2ARwnjzJ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 1, 2022

Rapaport, clearly angered by West’s words on InfoWars, and even his decision to appear on the show in the first place, absolutely unloaded on West, invoking the rapper’s deceased mother.

“There’s no coming back, scumbag. Kanye West, you miserable motherf***** gimp-mask wearing motherf*****. You’re sitting there talking to a person who, god forbid, your kids were in that classroom in Sandy Hook, he denied that that happened. That’s where you’re at. And you’re bringing up the most despicable person ever and saying there’s good in him? In a gimp mask? You think that Adolf Hitler wouldn’t have thrown your ass in an oven or shot you in the street and not even thought twice about it you dumb f***? There’s no good in him. And at this point, I believe what was good in you is gone. And your mother, God rest her soul, would be ashamed of you and what you’ve become, you f***, you.”

Among other reactions was Joe DiMaggio’s also-expletive driven anger directed at West, as well as Mark Hamill offering a more subdued anti-Nazi response. Twitter boss Elon Musk responded to one of West’s recent tweets with some weird pacifist remark about turning the other cheek, whatever that is supposed to mean.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.