Elon Musk finally responds to ‘friend’ he welcomed back to Twitter Kanye West declaring love for Hitler

It’s hard to write about the whole Elon Musk/Kanye West situation because it evolves so quickly. Case in point: back in October, Musk let the controversial rapper and self-proclaimed Hitler lover (more on that in a second) back on Twitter. However, he has yet to respond to Ye’s latest controversy.

“Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” Musk tweeted on Oct. 8. Honestly, Oct. 8 feels like a lifetime ago in Ye time, because a lot has happened since. Two days later, on Oct. 10, Musk tweeted that he “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

If by “took to heart” he means ignored completely and couldn’t care less, then we’re more in the neighborhood because two days later, Ye published the tweet he would go on to say cost him “2 billion dollars in one day.”

Later, he almost seemed to be contrite about the whole thing because he apologized for it on Oct. 19. That was also a century ago in Ye time because today he somehow made those “death con” statements seem like a greeting card message by praising Hitler today on Alex Jones Infowars show.

The key takeaway from the rapper’s appearance was this shocking statement: “I like Hitler.” He also said that Hitler invented microphones. This is a crazy statement for sure, but there is a common misconception that the Nazis invented the microwave oven, but who needs facts when you’re wearing a black mask on a show of a guy that has to pay the victims of Sandy Hook a ridiculous amount of money for calling the shooting a hoax.

All of this leads us to Musk, who seems so desperate to be liked and hungry for any publicity, took admittedly long to respond to West’s statement. And this isn’t for lack of Ye trying.

I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real… — ye (@kanyewest) December 1, 2022

Somehow, in just a few hours, Kanye printed off this very tweet, grabbed a pen, and scribbled ‘Jesus Is King’ underneath it, only to then post a picture of the tweet itself.

It was this that Elon Musk responded to, noting his newfound reverence for “turning the other cheek.”

Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness.



I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

Go on, Musk! Give us nothing!

As many call for West’s removal from the platform, yet again, all eyes are on Musk to see what happens next.

Update Dec. 1 5:30pm CT: We Got This Covered originally ran this story ahead of Musk responding to West. Additional context and information has been added above.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.