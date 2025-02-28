Michelle Trachtenberg’s death echoes an upsetting social media trend that also affected Chadwick Boseman

In the aftermath of actress Michelle Trachtenberg‘s untimely death, fans are looking back to the months leading up to the heartbreaking development for answers or signs. The reflection has led many to find unkind comments on Trachtenberg’s social media, where followers berated the actress for what they believed to be drug abuse.

As it turns out, Trachtenberg was struggling with severe health issues, leading to a liver transplant. Police sources told ABC News that she could have been dealing with complications from that procedure, as she is believed to have died of natural causes. On Friday, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that the actress’ cause of death would remain undetermined as a result of her family’s objection to an autopsy for religious reasons.

But Trachtenberg’s death, at just 39, has reopened a conversation that previously emerged surrounding the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. The Black Panther actor was 43 when he died, and had drawn attention in the months prior for his gaunt appearance — as it turns out, he was battling colon cancer, and had been for four years.

The advent of social media and the increased exposure of celebrities lives and appearances to the public have led to an exponential growth in hateful commentary, previously reserved for the comment section of gossip magazines. Society has tried and completely failed to learn online manners, as these platforms have grown more and more akin to the Wild, Wild West. Anonymity and the pervasiveness of a very special brand of sardonicism have served as fuel for an urge to judge others that seems inherent to the human condition.

Unfortunately, remorse is scarce and only seems to materialize when tragedies happen. Celebrities, however sheltered by money and fame, are especially vulnerable to criticism and judgment thanks to their public lifestyle. Many, like Boseman and Trachtenberg, choose to keep parts of their lives private, particularly regarding their health, but even that doesn’t protect them from the mean-spirited, faultfinding masses.

The actress did address the comments at one point. Multiple outlets reported that she responded to one of them, saying, “Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14? I’m 38,” and adding, “How sad for you to leave such a comment.” In another post from Jan. 20, Trachtenberg wrote, “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have to hate?”

Of course, and disappointingly, asking for kindness and respect online has never really done much in the way of gaining them. Indeed, it seems engaging with the hateful rhetoric only makes it worse. These people aren’t actually concerned with the wellbeing of the celebrities they attack, but rather are looking for a quick way to feel superior for that one millisecond of their boring days.

It shouldn’t take a person dying for empathy to become the trend, but sadly, and as the current political climate highlights, the sentiment is very much an endangered species. Your empty thoughts and prayers now, posted as a way to farm engagement, won’t fix the fact that Michelle Trachtenberg had to read those comments.

Real fans of the actress opted to celebrate her work and her contributions to so many of our childhoods while she was still alive. We’re sure she felt the love, too, as drowned out as it can often get by all the negativity.

We know that neither Trachtenberg’s death nor this article will change the behavior of those who bothered her in her last few months. Just like Boseman’s didn’t, either. Still, if we don’t at least try, then cruelty will truly have won. Rest in peace, Michelle and Chadwick.

