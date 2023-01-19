‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ star addresses her absence from Netflix anniversary special

We’re just a few months away until the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion special drops on Netflix, and fans are excited to see their favorite cast members return on screen. Unfortunately, not everyone will make an appearance and one of them has come out on Twitter to explain why that’s the case.

Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly (aka the original pink Power Ranger in 1995), released a short statement on Twitter explaining why she’s not part of the upcoming reunion special. Johnson said that she “never said no” but “didn’t say yes” to what was offered by Netflix. She is excited to see her friends return on-screen and teased other projects in store for the future.

For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! 😘 #PowerRangers30 — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) January 18, 2023

Johnson’s statement caused a bit of confusion since it wasn’t clear if she said yes or no to Netflix. Fortunately, some were able to help others decipher what was said and that she was “rejecting the narrative” that she wasn’t interested to do the special. This led to speculation that both Netflix and parent company Hasbro isn’t paying the OG cast a fair wage for their appearance.

Shame on @PowerRangers for not offering you more. I mean, @netflix & @Hasbro certainly have the money to do so. And it is deserved. Every casual MMPR fan who watched with me back in 1993 looked at the #PowerRangers30 trailer and did scoff with "Where's Jason, Tommy and Kimberly?" pic.twitter.com/FhArhJMOMB — Anthony Maurizio (@MrTonyMaurizio) January 18, 2023

It’s not that confusing, to be honest. She’s saying it’s not that she didn’t want to do it at all, she just didn’t want to do it on those terms. She’s rejecting the narrative that she wasn’t interested — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 18, 2023

This sparked a debate between fans as to whether or not legacy cast members should return for “nostalgia” and not care about the money. That they should do it for the fans who stuck around for all these years. Fortunately, some defended Johnson’s decision and believed that they should be paid more, especially if the parent company of the franchise knows that this special would be successful.

We get that but should of done it purely for the fans who made the show big as it is. It won't be another 30th anniversary either life too short and $ isn't everything just saying. We need all OG cast for this 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xZXQsspj7w — Vergil84 (@OBSNightmare) January 18, 2023

They're always trying to lowball the OGs! pic.twitter.com/27Fvl4JrPO — Daddy Redux 👾 (@DaddyReduxx) January 18, 2023

Let’s see, legacy and fun versus paying mortgage? Nah pay me. Especially when you know this has potential to do good numbers and also sell tons of merchandise. — Blerdrotic (@blerdrotic) January 18, 2023

Regardless, fans hoped that Johnson would return in another Power Rangers special in the future and that she would be missed. Fortunately, other original cast members such as David Yost, Walter Emmanuel Jones, Steve Cardenas, and Catherine Sutherland will be making a return.

The Power Rangers reunion special was first announced back in October 2022 to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. The show received 29 televised series since 1993 and was passed down from various production companies from Sanban to Disney, and now, Hasbro.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always will be released on Netflix on April 19, 2023.