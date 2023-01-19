‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ star addresses her absence from Netflix anniversary special
We’re just a few months away until the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion special drops on Netflix, and fans are excited to see their favorite cast members return on screen. Unfortunately, not everyone will make an appearance and one of them has come out on Twitter to explain why that’s the case.
Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly (aka the original pink Power Ranger in 1995), released a short statement on Twitter explaining why she’s not part of the upcoming reunion special. Johnson said that she “never said no” but “didn’t say yes” to what was offered by Netflix. She is excited to see her friends return on-screen and teased other projects in store for the future.
Johnson’s statement caused a bit of confusion since it wasn’t clear if she said yes or no to Netflix. Fortunately, some were able to help others decipher what was said and that she was “rejecting the narrative” that she wasn’t interested to do the special. This led to speculation that both Netflix and parent company Hasbro isn’t paying the OG cast a fair wage for their appearance.
This sparked a debate between fans as to whether or not legacy cast members should return for “nostalgia” and not care about the money. That they should do it for the fans who stuck around for all these years. Fortunately, some defended Johnson’s decision and believed that they should be paid more, especially if the parent company of the franchise knows that this special would be successful.
Regardless, fans hoped that Johnson would return in another Power Rangers special in the future and that she would be missed. Fortunately, other original cast members such as David Yost, Walter Emmanuel Jones, Steve Cardenas, and Catherine Sutherland will be making a return.
The Power Rangers reunion special was first announced back in October 2022 to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. The show received 29 televised series since 1993 and was passed down from various production companies from Sanban to Disney, and now, Hasbro.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always will be released on Netflix on April 19, 2023.