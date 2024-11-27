‘Mom loves her’: Is Danny Amendola married?

Just like we all love keeping tabs on the personal lives and relationships of our favorite NFL stars, we sure don’t let the retirees off the hook either. Retirement does little to lessen that curiosity, and former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola is no exception.

From taking on an assistant coaching gig with the Las Vegas Raiders to dazzling audiences with a surprisingly charismatic “I’m Just Ken” performance during the Dancing with the Stars finale, Danny has kept life interesting. Speaking on his DWTS debut, Amendola and his dance partner Witney Carson were all the rage on season 33, and enjoyed a lot of viral attention during the show. They finished in fifth place. But let’s admit it, the spotlight isn’t just on his career, or his dancing shoes these days. Fans want to know what’s up with his personal life, particularly concerning TikTok star Xandra Pohl. How serious is their connection?

But first things first, Who is Xandra Pohl?

Pohl’s journey to fame began at the University of Miami, where her collaborations with social media personality Alix Earle, often featuring the two in UMiami gear at football games, gained widespread attention. Since then, Pohl’s career has flourished. She has become a prominent figure on TikTok, expanded her online presence with trendy and engaging content, and appeared on brand trips and podcasts, solidifying her status as a media personality.

The content creator’s connection with Amendola first caught the public’s eye when the pair attended Tom Brady’s induction ceremony in June 2024. However, their relationship appeared even more solidified a few months later, by September 2024, when Amendola made his debut on Dancing with the Stars. During the episode, cameras panned to his mother and Pohl sitting together in the audience, enthusiastically cheering him on. Their shared presence at the show further fueled public interest in their relationship and hinted at a deeper bond between Pohl and Amendola’s family.

So, are Danny Amendola and Xandra Pohl serious, or just casual?

REPORT: Former #Patriots standout Danny Amendola is reportedly dating 23 year old SI model Xandra Pohl.



Amendola is 38 years old.



The two were seen together at Tom Brady’s retirement ceremony, only a couple weeks after she was spotted hanging out with #Chiefs Louis Rees-Zammit pic.twitter.com/ytyVLGj2R7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 14, 2024

Here’s the thing about Danny Amendola: while he’s a legend on the field, off the field, he’s a master at keeping his private life under wraps. When asked about Pohl in a recent interview with E! News, Amendola gave a reserved response: “I’m a huge supporter of hers, and it’s good to have a friend like her.” He also added, “Mom loves her,” a statement that hints at a deeper connection without providing concrete details.

Well, no one is buying it, and certainly not Barstool Sports’ controversial founder Dave Portnoy. During discussions on the BFFs Podcast, he openly discussed their relationship, stating the two were like some sort of couple. This claim, combined with their frequent public appearances and the supportive cheers from Pohl at Amendola’s Dancing with the Stars debut, only adds fuel to the speculation.

Hopefully, as time goes on, the pair will feel comfortable sharing more with the world, or perhaps their growing connection will speak for itself. Either way, fans will be watching eagerly to see where this story goes next.

