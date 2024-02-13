‘Mom + Papa Swift for the real win’: Taylor Swift took her parents clubbing and immediately regretted it

Having just won two Grammys and a Super Bowl between them, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently having the time of their lives and not worrying one whit what anyone has to say on the matter. Well… almost. Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ grand victory against the San Francisco 49ers, Miss Americana and her beau haven’t wasted a moment not partying, but be careful what you wish for, because that could come with its own host of problems and complications.

Recommended Videos

For instance, and as Taylor puts it in a recent TikTok video, “accidentally going clubbing with your parents.” Indeed, Taylor has just shared a hilarious video on her official page, where she and Travis Kelce can be seen partying with Scott and Andrea Swift ⏤ and partying hard by the looks of it.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

By the way, how does one “accidentally” go clubbing with their parents? Asking for a friend. I love how Taylor looks so sheepishly embarrassed in the video, while boyfriend Travis is his usual jockey self, enjoying life to the fullest and spending some quality time with Mom and Papa Swift. Speaking of whom, the two don’t seem to be faring any better in the experience. Andrea seems surprised to be here, while Scott is carefully examining the contents of his canned drink. Could they be having the most fun of all?

Swifties are also noticing this is the first time Taylor herself has posted a video of Travis and the two of them together, so should we take that as a good sign? Methinks yes. There’s a plethora of funny commentary to be found on Taylor’s page, though don’t be confused if you also come across a lot of comments mentioning the situation in Rafah and trying to bring the conversation back to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which is understandably raising concerns among human rights organizations all around the globe.