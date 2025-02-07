‘MY IDOL … MY HERO’: Kanye West sinks to lowest of lows as he begs Trump to free hip-hop’s greatest monster

For years now, fans have lived in fear of waking up to another viral Kanye West moment. The nostalgia for The College Dropout days is strong, but let’s be real: we’re way past the point of hoping Ye is somehow immune to his own worst instincts.

Beside causing chaos at the Grammys, Kanye’s most jaw-dropping moment of the week came just hours ago, when he suddenly remembered the password to his X account and let his thoughts run wild. And boy, this is yet another low for the troubled artist.

Kanye and the never-ending X spiral

Kanye’s relationship with social media has been, to put it kindly, a hot mess. After spending almost a year banned from X in 2023 (then Twitter) due to antisemitic comments, Elon Musk’s free speech absolutism has made it much easier for Ye to return to his old ways. And the loud, unfiltered, and completely unhinged comments have returned.

On Thursday, he kicked things off in a bizarre way: trying to sell merchandise from Diddy’s Sean John brand on Yeezy.com, promising that half of the proceeds would go to Diddy himself. Then, as if that wasn’t strange enough, he followed it up with a chaotic stream of posts, including a call to “rally around” Chris Brown, a man whose rap sheet of violent offenses is longer than some people’s careers. But hey, in Kanye’s world, those are just troubles. But then, things took a much darker turn. In a vile antisemitic rant, Kanye not only doubled down on his previous comments but he also revoked his 2023 apology and once again touted his love for Hitler. If that wasn’t enough, he sealed the night with a tweet that sent shockwaves through his remaining fanbase: “FREE PUFF.”

For the uninitiated, “Puff” refers to none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs, the legendary rapper and business mogul currently sitting behind bars at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center. Diddy was arrested last year on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution, not exactly someone the average person is clamoring to defend. But Kanye? Well, Kanye decided this was the hill he wanted to die on.

Are we finally past the need for Ye?

At this point, it feels like every time Kanye opens his mouth (or his X app), the world collectively groans. Just when we think there has to be a limit to how low he’ll go, he somehow proves us wrong. However, some fans, ever the optimists, have speculated that all of this could be some elaborate marketing stunt for his next album, Bully, a move he’s pulled before.

But here’s the kicker, Kanye wasn’t always Team Diddy. In fact, fans were quick to point out that just a year ago, Kanye was vocally anti-Diddy, even accusing him of being a pawn of the Jewish community. He went as far as leaking alleged text messages between them and calling Diddy a “Fed.” To some, this version of the rapper is “not the kanye we know”

So, defending a man accused of horrific crimes, unapologetically spewing hate, and turning his platform into a megaphone for the worst takes imaginable, isn’t just controversy for the sake of album sales. This is who Kanye is now. The old Kanye? Gone. The new Kanye? A prime example of why “separating the art from the artist” is getting harder and harder. And frankly, it’s just sad.

