‘My last memories with him were special’: Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up about their last moments together

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, recently posted a heartfelt TikTok video that gives insight into her last memories with the late One Direction star. In the video, Cassidy talks about the tough experience of going through boxes filled with items from the final months of their relationship. Overcome with emotion, she decided to focus on a few special keepsakes that brought back cherished memories.

Recommended Videos

As found by TMZ, one of the items Cassidy showcased was a long yellow satin evening gown she wore to a significant wedding they attended together. She said the dress held special meaning for her, representing a joyful time spent with Payne. It provided her with comfort and peace, symbolizing a night filled with celebration and happiness that she will always look back on fondly.

Alongside the dress was a pair of white Christian Louboutin heels, which initially looked immaculate but now showed signs of wear from a long night of dancing at the wedding. While it may seem strange to some, the condition of the shoes served as a reminder of their lively evening together. She should keep this kind of thing to have a lasting memory of their time as a couple.

Kate Cassidy, girlfriend of Liam Payne, shares heartbreak on social media

Cassidy and Payne had been in a relationship for about two years before his tragic passing. In the months leading up to his death, they enjoyed a vacation in Argentina, but Cassidy returned to the United States before Payne, leaving him to spend some time there on his own. This choice, which she later regretted, led to her not being around when Payne lost his life.

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1903079299026129308

Sadly, Payne died in October 2024 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Investigations later revealed that he had been using heavy drugs and alcohol before the incident. This led to several arrests, including hotel staff, who were accused of supplying him with illegal substances. Five individuals faced criminal charges in connection with the singer’s death.

Cassidy’s TikTok video, while undoubtedly sad, is a good reminder of how much you can cherish the time you have with others. She was clearly speaking from the heart. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one. I’ve lost plenty of close friends through the years, and once a year, I take the time to remember them by going into old memories or keepsakes.

I wasn’t a real fan of the band, so I never kept up with the members. However, it’s not necessary to keep up with them to feel the emotion presented in Cassidy’s raw and honest reaction. It was likely not easy to publicly share these memories, but it is a good thing. It helps others deal with their own loss.

Knowing that regardless of perceived status or wealth, everyone deals with the loss of a loved one similarly. The world may have started to move on from Payne’s death, but the people who were a part of his life have lost a great piece of themselves. We wish Cassidy well and hope she can move on from the pain, and we hope Payne continues to rest in peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy