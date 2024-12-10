‘My worlds colliding’: The final Eras Tour night gave us the ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Agatha All Along’ crossover we never thought possible

Taylor Swift is known to bring ordinary people together but she does the same for celebrities. The Eras Tour wrapped over the weekend after a year and a half, 149 shows, and memories to last a lifetime. It also gave us the Modern Family, Agatha All Along, and The Office crossover we didn’t know we needed.

Swift’s Eras Tour has been a magnet for celebrities since it debuted in March 2023. Every show has featured several celebrities of varying magnitudes, whether in the VIP area or the crowd. Be it Travis Kelce showing up to support her, the attendance of close friends like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid, or frequent collaborators like Jack Antonoff, her concerts became the who’s who of celebrity swifties.

The final Eras Tour show took place in Vancouver and it was as much of a magnet for celebrities as expected. The first night included names like Michael Bublé and Leona Lewis; Chelsea Handler attended Night 2; and the final night featured the TV crossover of our dreams.

The Eras Tour VIP area gave the sitcom crossover of our dreams

Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, were constant in their love for Taylor Swift, attending the final show. The couple was previously at the last dates of the first U.S. leg in 2023, attending the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on August 3.

This time, though, they also gave the best sitcom crossover: Modern Family meets Parks & Rec meets The Office. The couple hung out with Parks & Rec star Aubrey Plaza, who also stars in Agatha All Along, and Jenna Fischer, who played Pam in The Office.

Plaza was as cool as ever, with a sheer pink shirt, jeans, a red beret, and layers of friendship bracelets. Ferguson and Plaza appeared in the selfie with Fischer, who was there at the concert with her daughter. Fergurson also sneakily shared a picture with Taylor Swift’s successful longtime publicist, Tree Payne.

At their first appearance, Mikita wore a black T-shirt from Swift’s 2012 era with the cover of her Red album, and for the final show, he wore an official Eras Tour merch t-shirt.

The duo have a longtime relationship with Swift and even appeared in her music video for Lover‘s hit “You Need to Calm Down,” where Ciara officiated their marriage in the video.

In December 2020, Ferguson celebrated their friendship with an older picture of the couple and Swift, suggesting that he’s ready to continue their collaborations for a film with an adaptation of her Folklore song, “The Last Great American Dynasty,” alongside Reynolds and Blake. The project, unfortunately, never materialized.

If you’re thinking the last thing we needed was a Friends addition, that almost happened. The Modern Family actor met up with Friends‘ Lisa Kudrow for an episode of his podcast, Dinners on Me. Kudrow is currently promoting her latest Netflix series, No Good Deed, and marked the end of the most perfect sitcom crossover of all time. While Kudrow didn’t attend the Eras Tour with the rest of the sitcom stars, she shared the stage with Swift in 2015 for a magical rendition of Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat” during the 1989 World Tour.

