‘Gigantic but intimate’: Ryan Reynolds praises Taylor Swift with the sweetest remark Swifties have been echoing since the Eras Tour began

Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have been close friends for years but he is, above anything else, a Swiftie at heart. After he attended one of the three New Orleans concerts, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor penned a sweet tribute, bringing up the “only bummer” about the Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and, since then, Reynolds’ family has attended several shows. His wife, actress Blake Lively has been to more shows than the Deadpool & Wolverine star, but he made it to Madrid, Spain Night Two, as well as New Orleans Night Two. He attended the show with Lively, and they were photographed having the time of their lives.

Swift, Reynolds, and Lively have been close friends since around 2015. On top of that, Swift is also their children’s godmother, as they revealed this year. Swift referenced three of their children in Folklore‘s “Betty,” and their oldest, James, also sang in the intro of Reputation‘s “Gorgeous.”

Ryan Reynolds wishes Taylor Swift could attend The Eras Tour

Ryan Reynolds was fully enchanted by Swift’s show in New Orleans. Although it wasn’t the first time he had attended the concert, he had nothing but praise for the entire spectacle. In the sweet post on Instagram, the actor shared several snaps from their time at the concert and posted a touching tribute to their friend. The actor also hung out with Swift’s dancer Kameron Saunders’ mom, and they had a marvelous time.

“When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans. Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt,” the father of four wrote. “… because it brings people together in so many ways.”

He noted the positive economic impact the Eras Tour has had all over New Orleans, “a town that’s been thru so much for so long,” and acknowledged how Swift’s ability to bring so many people together “(where that feeling is scarce as hell) it’s a special and incredibly rare thing.”

Reynolds explained that his career as an actor brought him to the town several times. “I’ve shot movies in New Orleans most of my career. It’s a special place on a normal day — but this weekend, felt like Super Bowl or Mardi Gras had a baby with music.”

Calling it a “collective cultural phenomenon,” Reynolds raved over the “unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline” Swift generates to create such a show, noting that it’s “gigantic but intimate.”

His message ended with a sentiment Swifties all around shared since the Eras Tour kicked off: that Taylor Swift herself will never be able to attend the Eras Tour as a guest and enjoy the experience as a regular person. “The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute.”

Fans were thrilled when videos showed Swift having fun at her Eras Tour concert film held a private screening in October 2023, the only time she could enjoy the show as a fan and just have fun. Luckily, her friends and family can attend the show and explain the unique, communal experience of screaming the same lyrics as 90,000 other people.

