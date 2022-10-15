Detective Harry Ambrose needed a break after what he went through during season three of The Sinner. He decides to take his girlfriend, Sonya Barzel, to Clark Harbor so that they can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet together, but fans of the show know that’s not how it’s going to go down. Anything Ambrose touches will eventually bring with it a deep investigation that turns up more questions as quickly as it answers them.

Bill Pullman of course plays the part of Det. Ambrose, and Jessica Hecht was introduced as Sonya just last season. She was part of the investigation, and now she’s part of his life. The rest of the cast is a whole new crew in the Netflix mystery that pits family against family. When Percy Muldoon (played by Alice Kremelberg) comes up missing, Ambrose thinks he knows what happened to her. However, his enemies have gaslit him, and he starts to question whether or not he has his facts straight.

Cindy Cheung plays Stephanie Lam and Ronin Wong is Mike Lam, who are protecting their son, CJ Lam (played by David Huynh). Frances Fisher plays Percy’s grandmother, Meg Muldoon, while Neal Huff plays her father Sean Muldoon, and Michael Mosley comes on board as Colin Muldoon, who manages to sweep right in and stir up the pot quite nicely.

Alice Kremelberg

Image via Netflix

Percy Muldoon is a troubled lady who meets Harry in the woods one afternoon. Later that night, he watches her step off a cliff, but no one believes him at first. Then he becomes their first suspect. After clearing his name, he dives into the investigation to solve what really happened even though he keeps getting warned to back down.

Before taking on this role, Alice Kremelberg played Nicole Eckelcamp in Orange Is the New Black. She was also in The Trial of The Chicago 7 as well as Monsterland.

David Huynh

Image via Netflix

The mystery begins to take form when Harry finds out that CJ Lam and Percy had a relationship. Harry’s investigation brings him right to the door. The stories CJ tells aren’t adding up, and that’s making him look very suspicious. Harry can’t quite pin anything on him because he hasn’t figured out the whole story yet, which seems to have more twists and turns as it goes.

If David Huynh looks familiar, it’s probably because he starred in the 2007 film, Baby. If not, it might be because he was also Shane in M.F.A., Vong in Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Peanut in Induced Effect as well as quite a few other shorts, movies, and television shows.

Cindy Cheung and Ronin Wong

Image via Netflix

Stephanie and Mike Lam come across as concerned parents who would do anything to protect their son. While CJ is simply a person of interest, his parents are definitely hiding something. What could they possibly have anything to do with any of it?

Cindy Cheung is best known for FBI, New Amsterdam, and 13 Reasons Why in addition to her 60 other acting credits. Ronin Wong has acted in The Man in the High Castle, Siren, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as well as having about 20 other acting credits.

Frances Fisher

Image via Netflix

As Percy’s grandmother, Meg Muldoon is very protective of the family. It seems she might be more protective of family secrets than anything else. She keeps telling Harry to back off, but that’s just not the old detective’s style. A trait that could get him killed one day if he happens to brush up against the wrong person.

Fans of Frances Fisher are quick to point out that she played Rose’s mother in Titanic. While that is true, she was Deborah Saxon in The Edge of Night in the late 1970s. She was in The Equalizer in the ’80s. Then she went on to play Strawberry Alice in Unforgiven, Angie in Strange Luck, Eva Thorne in Eureka, and Nicole Farington in Touch just to name a few of her 153 credits over the last six decades.

Neal Huff

Image via Netflix

Sean Muldoon keeps to himself and escapes his problems with his addiction. Does he have anything to do with what happened in this strange mysterious past everyone’s trying to hide? There just might be more to his story than anyone knows.

Neal Huff has been acting since 1993, taking on small roles in film and on television. With 74 acting credits to his name, he most recently hit a few home runs playing the characters of Father Dan Hastings in Mare of Easttown and Nicholas in Falling Water.

Michael Mosley

Image via Netflix

Uncle Colin is a religious man who comes off as blameless. As a pattern starts to emerge, everyone has skeletons in their closet. What does he have to do with any of it? Harry’s bound to find out.

Michael Mosley has 73 acting credits to his name. Of them, Criminal Minds, Ozark, and Seven Seconds are his latest hits.