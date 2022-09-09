Networks ready plans for special coverage post-death of Queen Elizabeth II

Networks across the globe, especially in America, are now making their way to the UK to report on the Queen’s passing as news of Queen Elizabeth‘s death spreads. Before her death, the BBC canceled its usual programming, and news anchors wore black and dark-toned outfits as protocol in case something happened.

While America doesn’t have the exact protocol as the BBC, various networks around the country are already on the move. Deadline reports that multiple broadcasters have announced their royal coverage starting tonight. CNN announced that it will broadcast a special tribute for Queen Elizabeth titled A Queen for the Ages: Elizabeth II.

ABC has also announced a two-hour special for the late Queen of England titled Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life. The network also plans to devote its primetime hours to her majesty starting at 8 PM ET with a tribute anchored by George Stephanopoulos and other ABC journalists.

Meanwhile, journalists for CBS, Today, and Good Morning America will be sending journalists to London to report on the Queen’s funeral. Other news outlets such as Fox News and CNN have focused their news reporting on Elizabeth’s passing, while BBC World followed BBC’s footsteps and wore dark-colored outfits.

Queen Elizabeth passed away in her Balmoral estate in Scotland at 4.30 PM BST after there were earlier reports of concerns about the Queen’s health. Since then, the Royal family made their way to Scotland for the Queen’s final moments. Since then, King Charles has ascended to the throne, and both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children received their royal titles.

Official dates for the Queen’s funeral and King Charles’ coronation have not yet been announced.