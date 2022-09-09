Prince Charles is now king, which means that both Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibeth, will receive the royal title of Prince and Princess. But, despite the good news, there are fears that their titles could be revoked once the King is coronated to the throne. And once that happens, it will further dictate the strained relationship both Harry and Markle have with the Royal family.

In a report made by The Guardian, both Harry and Meghan’s children received their royal titles, as King Charles is now entitled to the throne after Queen Elizabeth has passed away. It is tradition that only the children and grandchildren of the one sitting on the throne can only receive royal titles.

Both Archie and Lilibeth were just great-grandchildren to the Queen, hence why Markle has expressed concern for her children’s safety during their 2021 interview with Oprah.

However, according to TMZ, there is a chance that the children’s titles could be revoked. It was reported that Buckingham Palace wants to reduce the number of “royals”, and the news outlet predicted that once Charles is King of England, he now has the power to revoke his grandchildren’s titles.

“Buckingham Palace has made it clear it wants to reduce the number of so-called key royals. One way that could happen is if King Charles issues an amendment — known as a letters patent — which would effectively revoke Archie and Lilibet’s titles.”

Based on Markle’s statements during the pair’s interview with Oprah, she claimed that the other members of the Royal family had expressed concerns about the skin color of Markle’s children. While the former senior members didn’t point out who it was, people have speculated that it was the future king himself.

So far, it has been reported that Prince Harry made his way to Balmoral to be with the Royal Family during the Queen’s final moments. However, it is common knowledge that the relationship that Harry and Meghan had with the Royals is mixed due to the recent interviews and how Markle was treated before she and Harry left.

King Charles has not yet decided as to whether or not his grandchildren’s titles would be revoked. However, whether he does or not would dictate where the Sussexes stand in terms of their relationship with the Royal family.