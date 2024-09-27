Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10 : Emmy Winner Barbra Streisand backstage at the Emmy Awards Show, September 10,1995 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Never seen or heard by the public’: Barbra Streisand has a big announcement and it’s going to make her legion of fans positively screlt 

Another Oscar in her backyard?
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 03:06 am

Between expertly trolling Donald Trump, pop culture queen Barbra Streisand is getting ready to serve up a fresh, previously unseen side of her life to her adoring fans.

Recommended Videos

Just a year after encapsulating her life in the comprehensive 1,000-page memoir My Name Is Barbra, Streisand has given her blessing to a multi-part documentary that will delve into the depths of her extraordinary life. The project, helmed by none other than fellow Oscar winner and director Frank Marshall, places Streisand in the esteemed company of music icons like Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Billie Eilish, all of whom have recently opened their lives to the documentary lens. 

While some might argue that this endeavor is a bit overdue for a figure of Streisand’s stature, there’s no denying the anticipation that surrounds this glimpse into the world of a true legend. And legendary she is. Billboard reported in 2021 that Streisand holds the distinction of being the only female recording artist to consistently hit its Top 20 across six consecutive decades. Her trophy case boasts a collection of two Oscars, eight Grammys, four Emmys, eight Golden Globes, and a Tony Award – and that’s not even counting her lifetime achievement accolades.

On X, Streisand expressed her excitement and relief at delving into her vast archives to share new content.  She spoke of the significance of this project, not just as a reflection of her past but as a living, breathing narrative that continues to evolve even today. She is also delighted to collaborate with Frank Marshall, Alex Gibney, and Sony Music to bring her story to screens around the world.

Marshall has helmed projects that delve into historical and biographical narratives. His directorial work includes Arachnophobia (1990) and Alive (1993), and more recently, he has directed documentaries such as The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020). Gibney, on the other hand, is known for his sharp, investigative documentaries. His works include Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005) and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (2015), and even a documentary on Steve Jobs, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015).

The latest documentary, announced by Sony Music Vision, is set to trace Streisand’s journey from her humble beginnings in Brooklyn to her meteoric rise through the entertainment industry.

Born on April 24, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, Streisand’s early years were marked by financial struggles and family turmoil. Her father, Emanuel Streisand, passed away when she was just 15 months old, leaving her mother, Diana, to raise Barbra and her older brother, Sheldon, on a meager bookkeeper’s salary. Despite the challenges, Streisand began to explore her passion for performing. Her nightclub performances caught the attention of influential figures in the entertainment industry.

Streisand was soon spotted by Broadway producers, leading to her first Broadway debut in I Can Get It for You Wholesale in 1962. From there, Streisand’s career skyrocketed, with a string of successful albums, movies, and television specials that showcased her versatility as an entertainer. Her documentary is currently untitled and without a release date, but it promises to be a feast for Streisand aficionados.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.