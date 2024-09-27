‘Never seen or heard by the public’: Barbra Streisand has a big announcement and it’s going to make her legion of fans positively screlt 

Between expertly trolling Donald Trump, pop culture queen Barbra Streisand is getting ready to serve up a fresh, previously unseen side of her life to her adoring fans.

Just a year after encapsulating her life in the comprehensive 1,000-page memoir My Name Is Barbra, Streisand has given her blessing to a multi-part documentary that will delve into the depths of her extraordinary life. The project, helmed by none other than fellow Oscar winner and director Frank Marshall, places Streisand in the esteemed company of music icons like Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Billie Eilish, all of whom have recently opened their lives to the documentary lens.

While some might argue that this endeavor is a bit overdue for a figure of Streisand’s stature, there’s no denying the anticipation that surrounds this glimpse into the world of a true legend. And legendary she is. Billboard reported in 2021 that Streisand holds the distinction of being the only female recording artist to consistently hit its Top 20 across six consecutive decades. Her trophy case boasts a collection of two Oscars, eight Grammys, four Emmys, eight Golden Globes, and a Tony Award – and that’s not even counting her lifetime achievement accolades.

On X, Streisand expressed her excitement and relief at delving into her vast archives to share new content. She spoke of the significance of this project, not just as a reflection of her past but as a living, breathing narrative that continues to evolve even today. She is also delighted to collaborate with Frank Marshall, Alex Gibney, and Sony Music to bring her story to screens around the world.

For years I’ve been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault, much never seen or heard by the public. And today I’m delighted to finally share that we’re starting production on my official documentary. I’m looking… pic.twitter.com/Or3wZeeSrA — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 26, 2024

Marshall has helmed projects that delve into historical and biographical narratives. His directorial work includes Arachnophobia (1990) and Alive (1993), and more recently, he has directed documentaries such as The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020). Gibney, on the other hand, is known for his sharp, investigative documentaries. His works include Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005) and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (2015), and even a documentary on Steve Jobs, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015).

The latest documentary, announced by Sony Music Vision, is set to trace Streisand’s journey from her humble beginnings in Brooklyn to her meteoric rise through the entertainment industry.

Born on April 24, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, Streisand’s early years were marked by financial struggles and family turmoil. Her father, Emanuel Streisand, passed away when she was just 15 months old, leaving her mother, Diana, to raise Barbra and her older brother, Sheldon, on a meager bookkeeper’s salary. Despite the challenges, Streisand began to explore her passion for performing. Her nightclub performances caught the attention of influential figures in the entertainment industry.

Streisand was soon spotted by Broadway producers, leading to her first Broadway debut in I Can Get It for You Wholesale in 1962. From there, Streisand’s career skyrocketed, with a string of successful albums, movies, and television specials that showcased her versatility as an entertainer. Her documentary is currently untitled and without a release date, but it promises to be a feast for Streisand aficionados.

