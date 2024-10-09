‘Never thought I’d make an announcement like this’: A beloved ‘Office’ star announces an unfunny health diagnosis

The Office will forever be a source of happiness, as the beloved sitcom has given us a comfort show we can binge-watch on and on. While the characters of the U.S. version are timeless and will forever be there for you, a piece of health news from one of the cast proves no one is untouchable.

The Office is based on the U.K. series of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant in 2001. The U.S. version premiered in 2005 and it’s easily the most popular version, as there are 11 more versions of the series around the world.

The American version followed the employees of a paper company called Dunder Mifflin, and it ran from 2005 until 2013, for a total of nine seasons and 201 episodes. Its original main ensemble cast was Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak, with a series of guest stars as recurring characters, including Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate.

An Office star shared a gruesome health diagnosis

In a post on Instagram, Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Halpert throughout the series’ nine- season run, has revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in December 2023.

She recalled that she posted a photo of herself in October 2023 with a joke that sounded as if it was taken out of Michael Scott’s repertoire about “take care of your ticking time bags” ahead of a routine mammogram. However, the results were inconclusive, though a breast ultrasound revealed that the doctors “found something in my left breast,” and after a biopsy later, she found out her gruesome diagnosis.

Fischer noted that a “triple positive breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer,” but the 50-year-old notes that “is also highly responsive to treatment.” She underwent surgery to remove the tumor, and it was “caught early and it hadn’t spread” anywhere. She did, however, had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation “to be sure it didn’t return.”

After detailing her battle and effects of chemotherapy, which included hair loss, Fischer noted, “I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news.” The photo, as per Fischer, was taken by her co-star Angela Kinsey’s husband, Josh Snyder.

“After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” she made sure to note. The actress noted that she was inspired to share her story online after ditching her wigs, and also because it’s during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October. She also urged people to get their annual mammograms. The Pam actress also highlighted that she hopes her message “will be a source of support” for anyone going through this, explaining that following the gruesome diagnosis, “your life changes immediately.”

She further shared her appreciation for the “amazing village” behind her in her fight against cancer, including her family and friends. “Michael was right,” she wrote at the end of her message. “Get ’em checked ladies.”

Fischer received some support from her fellow actors, including The Office co-stars like Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling, who shared a heart emoji, and Ellie Kemper, who wrote, “We love you, Jenna. Thank you for sharing and for inspiring.” More actors praised her for sharing her story, including Brooklyn Decker, Jennifer Garner, Tiffani Thiessen, and Olivia Munn.

Luckily, Jenna Fischer’s gruesome health diagnosis comes with a happy ending and a cancer-free diagnosis. The actress added that she was “recently re-screened, and the treatments worked” because she continues to be “cancer free.”

