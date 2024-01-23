Who is Jenna Fischer’s daughter?

As much as we would have wished for Pam and Jim’s love story to spill into real life, we have to accept that John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer have their own lives outside of their Dunder Mifflin office romance.

When it comes to John Krasinski, we’ve seen plenty of his relationship with Emily Blunt together at events. As one of Hollywood’s it couples, we really can’t deny that if someone were to rival Pam and Jim’s chemistry, it would be them. However, Jenna Fischer has kept a much lower profile when it comes to her personal life, especially her children.

Nonetheless, through social media, the actress often shares bits and pieces of her daily life with her husband Lee Kirk — whom you’ve also seen in The Office as Pam’s lactation consultant. On that note, here’s what we know about Fischer’s family.

Does Jenna Fischer have any children?

Yes, Fischer has two kids. In 2011, she welcomed her first child, Weston Lee, with Kirk, which happened to coincide with Pam’s second pregnancy in The Office. Her second pregnancy was announced in February 2014, and in May of that same year, her daughter Harper Marie Kirk was born. At first, Fischer kept the gender of her daughter a secret but eventually unveiled more about her second pregnancy.

At the time of writing, Harper Marie and Weston Lee are still quite young. At this point, there’s no knowing whether they will be following in their parents’ footsteps, but one thing’s for certain: they will both grow up surrounded by love while knowing both their parents were involved in the arguably best love story in television — even if it’s through lactation consultants.