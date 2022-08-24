Nick Cannon is welcoming a 10th child, a nice round number to stop at

Professional procreation person and TV host Nick Cannon has another baby on the way.

Cannon took to Instagram to share the news with a video clip of him in a suit and a scarf and a pregnant Brittany Bell mostly nude covered by a cloth. It also features the couple with their two children having a picnic.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…,” Connon wrote as a caption. This will be Cannon’s third child with Bell. They share Golden Sagon, 5, and Powerful Queen, 19 months.

This will be Cannon’s tenth child with a number of different women. His last go at fatherhood was in 2021, when he fathered son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Zen unfortunately passed away at five months after a fierce battle with brain cancer.

His other children include 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; newborn son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is also currently pregnant.

Cannon has previously espoused the idea of having multiple children and how it makes him feel.

“Every day I just wake up excited as a father,” he shared with People. “I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”

The comedian also admitted on the Lip Service podcast that there were more babies en route after he was asked if any were “on the way.”

“When you say ‘on the way… ‘ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”