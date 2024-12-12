Nicole Kidman slays again as she turns all heads in a baby pink floral dress for ‘Babygirl’ red carpet

Nicole Kidman certified her status as an A-lister many years ago, thanks to her expansive acting range, but also her innate star quality. Over the years, Kidman has given us so many iconic moments, from her diverse movie roles to her impeccable fashion style, and has gotten back on track after her a recent fashion flop for the Babygirl red carpet premiere.

Recommended Videos

At the beginning of the month, Nicole Kidman stepped on the red carpet at the 2024 Gotham Awards with a very confusing style, as she mixed elements of her signature beauty with a uncharacteristically unflattering look with gothic vibes. She wore a floral Dolce & Gabanna vintage dress from the 1998 Fall collection, further channeling the ’90s with her dark makeup and voluminous straight hair. As stylish as Kidman usually is, this high-contrast makeup didn’t do her delicate coloring any favors.

The idea itself was fire, especially as it had the expert hand of Jason Bolden behind the styling, but the execution worked against her translucent skin. Luckily, she’s back on track for the red carpet for her latest film, the highly-anticipated erotic thriller Babygirl. The actress stars in the Golden Globe-nominated film alongside Harris Dickinson.

Nicole Kidman made us say “slay, babygirl” with her on-point premiere look

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

For Babygirl‘s Los Angeles premiere at the DGA Theater Complex on Dec. 11, Nicole Kidman and Jason Bolden reunited to make the actress the picture perfect portrayal of femininity. For the look, Kidman slipped into a custom baby pink floral dress from Balenciaga.

Kidman and Balenciaga’s relationship dates goes back to some of her most iconic moments. She wore a custom dress from the luxury fashion house at her wedding to Keith Urban, rocked Balenciaga for many red carpet events, and became a brand ambassador in December 2023 despite the ongoing controversy the Spanish luxury brand has faced over the years. In 2024, she went to bat as a true loyalist for the beleaguered couture house, attending many events for Balenciaga, and wore even more outfits from the brand.

Her option for the premiere was a strapless gown with a silk satin black bow at the waist, and white and pink petal flowers embroidered all over the gown, which featured a long train. She paired the custom gown with black pumps, barely visible from the long gown, matching the oversized bow. She accessorized with silver and pink earrings, rings, and a bracelet.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Her feminine look was perfectly finished with pink eye shadow, a subtle pink lip, and light pink cheeks courtesy of Hollywood makeup artist Kate Synnott, and her effortless ponytail from hairstylist Adir Abergel, with big curly strands framing her face.

“How could she become a Barbie doll at 57,” wrote a fan who was enchanted with her gorgeous look. “So elegant and dreamy,” wrote another person. “My girl is nonstop working i dont know how she does it,” praised a fan.

Over the years, Nicole Kidman has shone on the red carpet in multiple colors and recently proved that red is definitely her color but, the truth is, every color is her color. However, her recent rosy dress, which echoed her September 2023 baby blue feather Balenciaga dress, proved that nothing shows off her more youthful side than pastel colors, so please, keep ’em coming.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy