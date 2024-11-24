‘Beautiful Queen & ICON’: Nicole Kidman dazzles in red for event celebrating men and it’s clear she’s found her color

Nicole Kidman has had a busy and emotional few months; she’s received recognition for her brilliant role in Babygirl, and experienced profound loss with the death of her beloved mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. With this in mind, fans were thrilled to see her at a recent event, looking happy, healthy, and undeniably gorgeous.

The Australia actress attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards earlier this week at London’s The Roof Gardens, and she opted for a dress that perfectly matched the striking red backdrop. Wearing a long, fitted Balenciaga dress complete with silk sleeves and a turtleneck, Kidman was the picture of perfection.

Her outfit was a prime example of timeless elegance, and there was no aspect of it that we did not love. But the best part of the dress, and the real head-turner, was back: it featured a stunning corset-inspired lace-up ribbon design that brought the wow factor. To finish her look, she kept her makeup natural and left her blonde hair loose and worn with a middle parting to frame her face.

Nicole Kidman is the picture of perfection at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

The star also shared several photos from the event on Instagram, giving her 10.3 million followers a chance to feel like they were also in attendance. Kidman posed with several other famous faces, including actors Eve Hewson and Harris Dickinson, and she used the post as an opportunity to thank British GQ for having her. “Great night last night – thank you @BritishGQ #GQMOTY,” she wrote in the caption. She also tagged those responsible for helping put together her look, including hairstylist Sam McKnight, who reacted to the post with his own message, writing, “Always a pleasure.”

Fans praised Kidman for her beauty and for creating one of the year’s most exciting fashion moments! “WOW, that colour really suits you! Beautiful,” a fan wrote. “Gorgeous as always. Love love you,” another shared. Other reactions include “Stunning as always,” “Lady in Red,” and “Beautiful Queen & ICON.” The actress deserves praise for this outfit, but then again, are we really amazed? There have been multiple times she has delivered the fashion goods!

Kidman is a bit of a chameleon when it comes to her outfit choices: She’s willing to take risks and make a statement, but there are also times when she favors simplicity and sophistication. When she attends an event, you better believe we take notice, and her clothes are more than a way to dress her body. Throughout her decades in the entertainment industry, Kidman has been fortunate to collaborate with many designers. She has also been the face of several fashion advertisements, such as Balenciaga’s Le City Bag campaign and Omega watches.

“I’ve always been drawn to fashion, mainly classic lines with a twist, but edginess is something I don’t shy away from,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “I love the artistry of fashion, and I’m very lucky, because I’ve been friends with a lot of designers since I was really young, when I first came to America and I was working. Part of it was, Omigosh, now I can access these designers who I only dreamed of wearing. I get to wear their clothes and be a part of their lives.”

Excuse us now, while we search for an affordable version of this designer dress to add to our holiday wardrobe!

