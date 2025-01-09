Nikki Glaser might’ve spent thousands to attend multiple Taylor Swift tour dates, but Swifties refuse to claim her as one of their own

Nikki Glaser is getting even more fame after hosting the 2025 Golden Globes with positive reactions. The comedian is a longtime Taylor Swift fan and spent thousands of dollars to attend several tour dates but Swifties aren’t exactly sold on her and recently called her out for her “mean girl” vibe.

Recommended Videos

Nikki Glasser made headlines after it was revealed she followed Swift on tour and attended 22 tour dates of her Eras Tour. She called herself a die-hard Swiftie, adding that liking Taylor is “part of my identity,” which is something every Swiftie goes through.

The comedian hasn’t always been in the celebrity VIP tents but she bought tickets on different sides of the stadiums and interacted with fans as she dressed up and enjoyed the shows alone, with friends, or with family. However, not all Swifties had a great experience meeting Glaser.

Swifties called out Nikki Glaser for her “mean girl” behavior

Nikki Glaser is a comedian and many things she might say can come across as mean but this isn’t why fans don’t claim her as a Swiftie. Popular Swiftie Olivia Levin, who is behind the swiftiesforeternity account, reshared a tweet highlighting that Glaser hosted the Golden Globes the year when Swift was not in attendance, calling her “one of the biggest Swifties.” A lot of fans didn’t agree with her for her past behavior interacting with the fandom.

“Maybe if she didn’t say really terrible things about Swifties,” wrote a fan, who further explained that, over the summer, Glaser slammed a fan on her podcast and wanted to get her kicked out for thinking she “snuck” into the concert. “These aren’t jokes, the comments in the podcast are horrible! Truly awful things!” wrote another person. “She’s talked crap about swifties and I have a bad feeling about her,” wrote another.

The person she slammed was a pregnant Rolling Stone reporter who later shared her story on TikTok. She explained that she was on the phone to get footage for their social media and that the outlet offered her a ticket for the final show in Vancouver after Glaser claimed she “snuck in” the friends and family section. The comedian also slammed her for leaving her seat but the person explained that it was because she was pregnant as a surrogate and was sick during the concert.

Some fans also haven’t forgotten how Glaser publicly slammed Taylor Swift in the past, and later apologized for “an example of ‘projection.'”

The “Bejeweled” singer publicly accepted her apology, after Glaser’s harsh words were featured in Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, writing in the comments. “Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves.” Swift added, “I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with,” she notes about Glaser opening up about her eating disorder, which Swift addresses in the documentary.

In an August interview with Vogue, Glaser explained her history with Taylor Swift, Glaser explained she has a longtime history with Swift, including owning a calendar from her debut era in 2007 and 2008 because of her roommate, becoming obsessed with “Love Story” when she was still trying to make it, and attending her first concert during the Red era. “I loved it, but I wasn’t a Swiftie yet,” she said, also meeting her backstage. Swift’s next album, 1989, was the one that did it for Glaser.

“It just hit my veins. I remember thinking my life will never be the same; this is a part of who I am, liking this woman is a part of my identity now. It felt like the same way I felt when I found stand-up. Like, I’m never gonna be the same.”

Some fans don’t approve she doesn’t feel the same about the community and, unlike Swift herself, they aren’t over her remarks.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy