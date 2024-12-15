You’ll never guess how many times this Taylor Swift fan went to the Eras Tour — no really, you won’t

The Eras Tour is officially over! For the last two years, Taylor Swift has performed her heart out all over the world in the biggest concert tour of her career, and set a bunch of records in the process.

But it looks like Swift wasn’t the only one setting records. While every Swiftie out there is sad to see the end of the highest grossing tour of all time, no one is sadder than this one fan who attended the tour an unbelievable amount of times. Honestly, it’s unclear whether we should be impressed, or scared.

All rise for the number one Swiftie of all time

this is insane actually pic.twitter.com/qW3O9BdGaI — Zain (@cowboylikezain) December 11, 2024

Swifties turned out in record numbers for The Eras Tour. The fans made the tour extra special thanks to their little concert rituals, trends and activities. From the wholesome friendship bracelet exchange tradition, to proposing during some of Swift’s most romantic songs, the fans filled this tour with incredible moments, and once again proved how much they ride or die for Swift and her music in the process.

But… and this is a big but… it looks like one fan loved Swift the best of all. In a now-viral video, one particular Swiftie put together a compilation of every time she attended the Eras Tour, and the total number will leave you shocked, nay, flabbergasted. The video is made of clips of her mouthing along to Swift during one of her monologues in the show where she says, “I guess what I’m trying to say is you’re making me feel like I’m the man,” before performing her song “The Man.”

The video also included the city of every Eras Tour show this fan attended, and eagle eyed viewers counted a whopping 38 shows! She attended shows across the U.S. in cities such as Detroit, Seattle and L.A., followed Swift down under for multiple Melbourne and Sydney shows, headed to Europe where she attended shows in Paris and Warsaw, popped over for a cheeky stop at five of the London shows, and made it for the tour’s final show in Vancouver, Canada.

Dedication… or obsession?

While some people took this as a sign of dedication to her favorite artist, others saw it as an obsession, and a very expensive one at that. When it comes to fandoms, the line between those two can be very thin, and the replies had a lot to say about it. From comments calling this Swiftie an outright stalker, to people pondering on how she could afford so many shows in the notoriously expensive tour, the parasocial nature of fans was once again called into question.

But you can always trust the Swifties to have each other’s backs. “Everyone being a hater in the comments is just jealous af. This is iconic, no notes!!!” one comment read, while another wrote, “A lot of haters in the comments but this girl is RICHHH.” One person also speculated, “She’s definitely part of the crew that sets up at her shows… because no way,” and many people seemed to agree with this theory. Needless to say, whatever her reasons for becoming the unofficial extra at The Eras Tour, this Swiftie has earned her spot in the fandom.

