‘I too might have tried to transition’: Wait, wait wait, has JK Rowling been trans all along?!

Over the weekend, JK Rowling unveiled an exciting new development in her career. Not content with becoming one of the most high-profile anti-trans celebrities in the world, she’s now expanded her umbrella of hate to include asexuals.

It’s unclear why she chose to lash out at asexuals on Apr. 6’s “International Asexuality Day”, on which they take pride in their community and provide resources to anyone wishing to learn about them. Seen through the sickly lens of Rowling’s eyes, this translates to “Fake Oppression Day” for people who “don’t fancy a shag”. Cruel.

Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don't fancy a shag. pic.twitter.com/xkBhbWqP5z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

As many have noted, Rowling has essentially unlimited resources at her disposal and could do whatever she wants with her life. Right now, she could be snorkeling in a tropical paradise, camping in a tent in the Sahara desert, or staying in a luxury Tokyo hotel and enjoying some classy nightlife.

But she’s not doing any of that, she’s sitting at home randomly lashing out at people online and seeking mewls of approval from the far right. And, with each tap of her keyboard, grains of sand fall through the hourglass of her life, never to return.

However, as an astute post on X revealed, the reason for this bizarre and depressing behavior may have been staring us in the face all along. Back in 2020, Rowling attempted to respond to criticism that she was transphobic with an essay posted to her website. On re-reading it it’s shocking how much she’s changed over five years. Would 2025 Rowling really say: “Trans people need and deserve protection.”?

she is very bitter about having to suppress her own gender issues pic.twitter.com/21ndFC44WU — Alex Jay Brady🥶 (@AlexJayBrady) April 6, 2025

Anyhows, peppered throughout the article are mentions to what sounds suspiciously like Rowling’s own gender dysphoria: “If I’d been born 30 years later, I too might have tried to transition”, “The allure of escaping womanhood would have been huge”, “I believe I could have been persuaded to turn myself into the song my father … preferred”, and “I didn’t have a realistic possibility of becoming a man back in the 1980s”.

Rowling’s counter to this appears to be that these thoughts were a consequence of her mental health, a belief that everyone feels gender dysphoria in her teens, and that she’s simply accepted living her life “unsure of what or who you are”.

Well, her fixation and obsession with the trans community makes a little more sense now. All we can say to Rowling is that it’s never too late. Sure, you making this decision now after, y’know, everything, would generate a lot of headlines, but isn’t it best to live life to what you know deep down to be true. Rowling, dude, it’s okay. It’s okay.

