‘Started with Meghan’: The Duchess’ reported role in Prince Harry’s charity drama has been revealed

As the fallout from Prince Harry’s shocking resignation as a trustee for his charity, Sentebale, continues to unfold, Meghan Markle’s role in the debacle has been revealed.

In case you missed it, the Duke of Sussex last month announced that he would be stepping down from a major role within the HIV/AIDS charity, which he founded in honor of his late-mother back in 2006. In announcing his departure, Harry cited the relationship breakdown between himself and Dr Sophie Chandauka, who serves as the chair of Sentebale. “It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation,” Harry wrote when announcing his resignation.

That decision followed statements made by Sophie herself, who claimed that Harry and other charity trustees had unsuccessfully tried to oust her because she “dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment [and] misogyny.” While Harry’s wife had largely remained out of the Sentebale drama, the Duchess’ role in the resignation has now been called into question, thanks to a source who recently spoke with The Daily Mail.

According to the source, it is Meghan who is to blame for the deteriorating relationship between Harry and Sophie, and it all stems from a polo match organized by Sentebale last year. If you recall, Meghan, Harry and Sophie were all in attendance at the charity event, and it was apparently the site of some major tensions between Meghan and Sophie. “The problem, though, started with Meghan,” the source claimed, adding that “Meghan doesn’t like Sophie.”

Apparently, Meghan greeted Sophie with a curt “hi,” which was far from what the Sentebale chair expected. “She wanted to take [Meghan] around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event,” the source claimed. Things only worsened from there, with the insider claiming “Sophie found it rude” and that “Sentebale were not happy about” how their chair was treated by the Duchess throughout the polo match.

It’s not the first time this specific event has been referenced amid Harry’s ongoing charity drama. If you recall, the polo match was where a viral video of Sophie and Meghan’s awkward interaction was captured, which many have claimed as the origin of the bitter feud between the charity and the royals. Meghan isn’t the only one who has been implicated in the mess, with Harry’s longtime friend, Alex Rayner, weighing in on the controversy earlier this month.

“[Harry] is beyond heartbroken and flabbergasted that the charity he founded as a teenager has been taken hostage by the chair,” Rayner told The Daily Mail, saying the unfolding saga “feels tantamount to a hostile takeover.” It is simply the latest headline to swirl Meghan, who is still dealing with critics of her recent Netflix show With Love, Meghan, as well as facing backlash around the promotion of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

