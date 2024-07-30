‘I’m 47 and would be acting the exact same way’: Taylor Swift’s ‘22′ hat magic continues as another young Swiftie’s life changes in real time 

Several memorable moments have already emerged from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. These include fans dressed as friendship bracelets and the sweetest “Love Story” proposal ever. Still, we cannot mention the tour without commenting on the adorable young fans who received the “22” hat during Swift’s performance of her hit track, “22.”

Recommended Videos

It has become one of the show’s most wholesome moments, and while a young fan at the Hamburg concert was previously dubbed the “Best 22 hat receiver yet,” a new Swiftie has also thrown her hat in the ring (not literally) for the title.

A short video has been shared on TikTok by user photolomio, who captioned their video with, “Happiest sweetest 22 hat ever!!!!” And when you see the clip of this little girl’s totally unmatched energy as she sings along and dances to Swift’s “22” performance, you will likely agree. But the best bit is when she receives the hat from Swift; the pure joy on her face is enough to melt even the coldest heart.

Fans react to the ’22’ hat trend at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift giving out her iconic hat to multiple young fans has become one of the most anticipated actions in her concerts, and the fan reaction to this recent clip has given everyone the feels. “CAN I CRY EVERY DAMN 22 HAT.?????” a fan wrote, to which the TikToker replied, “I did so hard.”

It’s actually really hard not to cry! “I was just a normal 50 year old granny until I discovered these 22 hat videos,” a comment reads. “Now I’m a blubbering mess who can’t stop watching them. Help.”

Other comments on the post include, “The happiest little swiftie I have seen yet get the 22 hat,” “I’m sobbing 22hat and the way Taylor skipped to this precious lil girl and let her have her moment… Love how Taylor is with kids,” and “i do nothing but smile from ear to ear with every 22 hat i see.”

While we can all agree that this young fan was deserving of this special moment and many tears have been shed because of the pureness of her reaction. If we are being honest, we are also a little bit jealous this wasn’t us, right?! Who doesn’t want to meet Swift and receive her hat?! It’s a lifetime memory! A fan has said what a lot of others are thinking with their comment. “I’m crying and also I’m 47 and would be acting the exact same way as this amazing girl!” they wrote.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy